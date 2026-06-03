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All 1,248 World Cup 2026 Players Confirmed
(MENAFN) All 1,248 players across 48 nations have been officially confirmed for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following the submission of final squad lists to FIFA, world football's governing body announced Tuesday — setting the stage for the most expansive tournament in the competition's history.
Headlining the confirmed rosters are three living legends chasing history: Argentina's Lionel Messi, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, and Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa will each appear in their sixth World Cup campaign. Meanwhile, Cabo Verde, Curacao, Jordan, and Uzbekistan will make their maiden appearances on football's grandest stage.
The tournament kicks off June 11, with 104 matches spread across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, before culminating in the final on July 19.
FIFA underscored the tournament's unprecedented scope in its announcement. "The confirmed squad lists underline the scale and enduring appeal of the tournament with 357 players returning after at least one previous FIFA World Cup squad inclusion. Some 891 players are set to experience the competition for the first time, highlighting both continuity and renewal across the global game," the body said.
The age spectrum on display is equally striking. Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon, at 43 years and 162 days old, will be the tournament's oldest participant, while Mexico's Gilberto Mora, aged just 17 years and 240 days, will be the youngest. In total, 22 players under 20 and seven aged 40 or above will feature when the opening whistle blows.
Headlining the confirmed rosters are three living legends chasing history: Argentina's Lionel Messi, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, and Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa will each appear in their sixth World Cup campaign. Meanwhile, Cabo Verde, Curacao, Jordan, and Uzbekistan will make their maiden appearances on football's grandest stage.
The tournament kicks off June 11, with 104 matches spread across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, before culminating in the final on July 19.
FIFA underscored the tournament's unprecedented scope in its announcement. "The confirmed squad lists underline the scale and enduring appeal of the tournament with 357 players returning after at least one previous FIFA World Cup squad inclusion. Some 891 players are set to experience the competition for the first time, highlighting both continuity and renewal across the global game," the body said.
The age spectrum on display is equally striking. Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon, at 43 years and 162 days old, will be the tournament's oldest participant, while Mexico's Gilberto Mora, aged just 17 years and 240 days, will be the youngest. In total, 22 players under 20 and seven aged 40 or above will feature when the opening whistle blows.
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