Himachal Pradesh: Heatwave Grips State, Rain Expected From April 25

Temperatures continued to rise across Himachal Pradesh even as a fresh western disturbance is set to affect the state, bringing rain and thunderstorm activity over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, IMD senior scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma said, "Temperatures have been increasing across the state, particularly in the mid and low hill regions, and heatwave conditions have been observed in some areas. A fresh western disturbance is expected to impact Himachal Pradesh from April 25."

He said that the weather remained largely clear across the state in the past 24 hours, although light rainfall of 0.4 mm was recorded at Sangla with isolated evening clouding and thunderstorms in some northern parts.

Heatwave Alert and Temperature Records

Providing temperature details, Sharma said Una recorded the highest maximum temperature at around 40 degrees Celsius, while Shimla recorded 27.2°C, Solan and Dharamshala around 33°C, and Kangra 36.4°C. He added that temperatures in several stations were 2-7 degrees above normal.

The IMD has issued a heatwave alert for parts of Una, Kangra and adjoining areas for April 24, warning of continued high temperatures in the low hill regions.

Rain and Thunderstorms Expected

Sharma said light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely in parts of Kangra, Chamba and adjoining districts on April 25 as the western disturbance becomes active.

"Weather activity will peak on April 25, with chances of light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms at several places," he said.

He added that the intensity of weather activity would decrease on April 26 and 27, with only isolated light rain expected, before picking up again on April 28-29 with fresh spells of rain and thunderstorms in mid and high hill regions.

Rainfall Trends and Warming Signs

Highlighting rainfall trends, Sharma noted that Kangra district has recorded around 14 per cent below normal rainfall in April so far, while the overall rainfall deficit in the state remains marginal.

He also pointed out significant temperature departures across stations, including higher-than-normal readings in Kangra, Bhuntar, Kalpa and other areas, indicating a warming trend across Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

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