Alpha Modus Launches Second Phase Of AI Retail Patent Enforcement, Beginning With Suit Filed Against Circle K

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Reports Favorable Early Outcomes, Signals Acceleration as AI Retail Adoption Expands

CORNELIUS, N.C., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus, Corp. (“Alpha Modus”), a subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: AMOD ), a leader in AI-driven retail technologies and intellectual property, today announced the launch of a second phase in protecting its patent rights, beginning with a patent infringement lawsuit filed against Circle K in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The complaint asserts infringement across multiple foundational patents spanning real-time consumer behavior analysis, AI-driven personalization, intelligent inventory systems, and next-generation checkout technologies, capabilities now embedded across modern retail environments.

Execution Now Scaling

To date, Alpha Modus has filed 24 patent enforcement actions, with 6 early-stage settlements to date.“We built this platform to scale and that's exactly what we're doing,” said William Alessi, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.“What we're seeing now is just the visible layer - the depth of this opportunity reaches well beneath the surface.” While prior settlements have largely remained confidential and reflected as“other income” due to GAAP compliance, the Company believes those outcomes were on par with early stage targeted expectations with significantly larger monetization cycles ahead.

Owning the Infrastructure Layer

AI is rapidly becoming embedded across U.S. retail, from shelf-level engagement, inventory management, checkout and transaction systems.

Alpha Modus believes its patent portfolio captures the core infrastructure layer behind this shift, including but not limited to:



Real-time consumer behavior and sentiment analysis

AI-driven personalization at the point of purchase

Dynamic, in-the-moment promotional delivery

Intelligent inventory visibility and response Sensor-based and frictionless checkout systems



“This is a core layer within modern retail systems,” Alessi continued.“And we believe a meaningful portion of what's deployed today in U.S. retail environments intersects with our IP.”

Broad Target Set. Systematic Approach.

Alpha Modus believes its enforcement opportunity spans a wide and expanding universe of companies deploying AI-driven retail technologies.

“This is not a one-off campaign,” Alessi stated.“This is a systematic approach across a large and growing category.”

Alpha Modus intends to continue pursuing claims where it believes infringement exists, with additional actions expected as adoption accelerates.

High-Conviction Strategy

Alpha Modus is advancing the enforcement of its patent rights with clear conviction in its patent position.“We know what we own,” Alessi continued.“And we are prepared to pursue it through every stage of the process.”

Near-Term Catalysts

Several earlier-filed cases are advancing toward key milestones, with initial matters expected to reach resolution as early as the end of this calendar year, if not sooner through settlement.“These cases are moving,” Alessi continued.“And as they do, we expect visibility to increase quickly.” At the same time, the Company anticipates accelerating adoption of its technology platforms, driven by both commercial deployments and increasing recognition of its patent position.

From IP to Control Point

In parallel with enforcement, the Company has already commercialized consumer-facing deployments and is preparing to introduce a broader ecosystem of products and services built directly on its patented technologies. Alpha Modus's objective is to establish itself as a central control point within the AI retail stack - where engagement, promotion, and transaction layers converge.“We are not building around the edge of this market,” Alessi continued.“We are positioning ourselves at the center of it.”

Second Phase Begins

The action against Circle K marks the beginning of this next phase, with additional enforcement actions expected to follow.



About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented“closed-loop” retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

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Alpha Modus maintains a comprehensive overview of its patent portfolio on its website: .

For more information and to access the Company's press room, visit:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“budget,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations with respect to future performance.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

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