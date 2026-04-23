Temperatures Trend Higher As Warm Conditions Extend Through Weekend

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 23 (Petra) -- A steady warming trend is expected to dominate weather conditions through the weekend, with temperatures gradually rising and warm conditions prevailing across most regions, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

Temperatures on Thursday are hovering around seasonal averages, bringing moderate conditions to most areas, while warmer weather continues in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds are northeasterly, shifting to northwesterly in the afternoon at moderate speeds.

A further uptick in temperatures is forecast for Friday, with relatively warm conditions expanding across most regions and relatively hot weather persisting in low-lying areas. Medium- and high-level clouds are expected, particularly over eastern and southern regions, while winds remain moderate, shifting between northeasterly and northwesterly directions.

The warming trend is expected to continue on Saturday, with temperatures rising slightly again and warm conditions prevailing across most regions. Relatively hot weather will persist in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.

Cloud cover at medium and high altitudes is forecast, with a chance of scattered showers in eastern and southeastern areas, occasionally accompanied by thunder during the afternoon. Winds will shift from southeasterly to southwesterly, becoming moderate to active and raising dust, particularly in desert areas.

Conditions on Sunday are expected to remain warm across most regions, with relatively hot weather continuing in low-lying areas. Medium- and high-level clouds will persist, while southwesterly winds will be moderate to active, stirring dust at times, especially in Badia regions.

Temperature ranges on Thursday reflect the prevailing pattern, with East Amman forecast between 25 C and 12 C, and West Amman between 23 C and 10 C. Northern highlands will record 21 C to 9 C, while the Sharah highlands range between 22 C and 8 C.

In the Badia, temperatures are expected between 28 C and 13 C, and in the plains between 26 C and 12 C. The northern Jordan Valley is forecast at 32 C to 17 C, rising to 34 C to 21 C in the southern valley. The Dead Sea will record 33 C to 19 C, while Aqaba reaches 34 C to 20 C.

//Petra// RZ