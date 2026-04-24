Manipur: Fresh Ethnic Clashes In Ukhrul Leave 6 Injured Idps Protest In Churachandpur

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, April 24 (IANS) At least six persons were injured after armed cadres from two different communities exchanged fire between Sinakethei and Mullam villages in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Friday, officials said.

A police official in Imphal stated that further details of the incident in Ukhrul district are still awaited. Of the six injured, three belong to the Kuki community and three to the Naga community.

He added that Mullam village, inhabited by members of the Kuki community, is an isolated settlement in Ukhrul district, surrounded by Naga villages, while Sinakethei village is located about five kilometres away.

The Mullam village authority, in a statement, alleged that the village came under an armed attack carried out by what it described as“Tangkhul militants”. According to the statement, the villagers faced an extensive armed assault on Friday, reportedly conducted by Tangkhul Naga militants.

The Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) strongly and unequivocally condemned what it termed a brutal and unprovoked attack on the peaceful Kuki-inhabited villages of Mullam and Songphel.

In its statement, the KWOHR said villagers initially heard blank gunfire, which appeared to be a tactic aimed at instilling fear and confusion among civilians. This was allegedly followed by a coordinated and premeditated assault, as heavily armed militants descended on the villages.

“As a result of this attack, at least 15 houses were damaged, six innocent civilians sustained injuries due to indiscriminate firing, and two innocent lives were tragically lost. This heinous act reflects a disturbing and continuing pattern of violence. Repeated incidents of gunfire, including those reportedly directed towards Leplen village from Sinakaithel Tangkhul-inhabited areas, have created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among vulnerable villagers,” the statement said.

The organisation condemned these acts as inhumane, unlawful, and cowardly, stressing that violence against unarmed civilians is a grave violation of human rights and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

Meanwhile, internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by ethnic violence in the Kuki-Zo community-dominated Churachandpur district staged a sit-in protest on Friday and submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah through the Deputy Commissioner.

The IDPs, including women from different parts of the district, gathered at the Wall of Remembrance in Tuibong to hold the demonstration.

Protesters carried placards reading:“Extend Direct Benefit Transfer up to 2029”,“No compromise, give equal treatment to camped and non-camped IDPs”,“No segregation of camped and non-camped”, and“Hear our cry, do not let us die.”

“Under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), relief measures must be inclusive, non-discriminatory, and extend to all affected persons irrespective of their place of residence,” the memorandum stated.

Following the protest, representatives of the IDPs submitted the memorandum addressed to the Union Home Minister through the Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur district.