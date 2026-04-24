Ministry Of Sports Celebrates First Cohort Of 'Professional Diploma In Sports Management And Analytics' As Part Of Commitment To Empowering National Talents And Shaping Future Of Sports

25 graduates formed the first cohort of this internationally accredited programme, underscoring the coordinated efforts of national entities and international partners to nurture specialised talent within the sports sector. The diploma integrates applied learning with smart technologies to foster institutional transformation within the sports sector.

UAE, April 2026– The Ministry of Sports commemorated the first cohort of the 'Professional Diploma in Sports Management and Analytics' programme. Accredited by EduQual UK, the programme was administered by the UAE Committee for Talent and Sports Support (UAETSS), in collaboration with the Emirates Center for Sports Science and Medicine and Precision Football. The ceremony, which was held in Dubai, recognised the nation's ongoing efforts to upskill and empower national cadres, as well as enhance the overall efficiency of the UAE's sports ecosystem.

During the event, H.E. Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports and Chairman of the Emirates Center for Sports Science and Medicine; H.E. Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for Sports Development and Competitiveness and Chairman of the UAE Committee for Talent and Sports Support, honoured 25 young male and female graduates from the sports sector, together with the programme's strategic partners. The ceremony was attended by several presidents of sports federations, employees of the ministry, and partner organisations.

During the ceremony, H.E. Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri congratulated the graduates and commended their dedication and excellence throughout the Diploma programme. His Excellency affirmed that the graduation of the first cohort of the“Professional Diploma in Sports Management and Analytics” marks a qualitative milestone in the ongoing journey of sustainable investment in human capital within the national sports sector. This, he noted, aligns with the vision and directives of the wise leadership, which place investment in people at the core of building an integrated institutional system that supports institutional excellence and strengthens the country's presence across various international platforms.

His Excellency stated:“The program embodies the Ministry of Sports' vision to develop a new generation of national talents who are both academically and practically qualified. This achievement is not merely a culmination of the graduates' efforts; rather, specialized professional programs such as this diploma contribute to preparing a generation capable of transforming knowledge into impactful practical application, and of advancing the sports work environment in line with global best practices, in a manner that aligns with national priorities and the Ministry's future vision.”

He added:“We place our confidence in this promising generation to be an active partner in shaping the future of sports in the UAE, capable of driving qualitative transformation across its various fields, through the modern knowledge, ambition, and determination they possess.”

For his part, H.E. Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum praised the graduates of the first cohort and their efforts throughout the program, emphasizing that the“Professional Diploma in Sports Management and Analytics” is among the key initiatives the UAE Committee for Talent and Sports Support (UAETSS) has been keen to support and implement in collaboration with partners and under the patronage of the Ministry of Sports. This reflects a firm belief in the program's importance in preparing specialized national cadres in vital fields such as sports analytics. He also noted that the UAETSS fully funded the program through scholarships to ensure its success and the achievement of its objectives.

His Excellency said:“This cohort represents a valuable addition to the ongoing development and modernization of the UAE sports, given the advanced practical and technical skills they have acquired, which contribute to supporting various aspects of sports work in the country. UAETSS will continue to support and develop such initiatives that enhance the capabilities of the sons and daughters of the UAE who are committed to advancing the nation's sports development journey and elevating it to new levels of excellence.”

The Professional Diploma in Sports Management and Analytics stands as a flagship initiative that integrates internationally recognised academic standards with direct practical application. The programme enabled participants to learn from specialised experts from within the UAE and abroad, while also undertaking applied projects that helped refine their skills and enhance their readiness for the labour market.

the Diploma has broadened the pool of qualified national cadres capable of working across sports federations and committees, aligning with the country's directives to create an integrated sports ecosystem powered by innovation and knowledge, while reinforcing the UAE's standing as a leading regional and global centre for sporting excellence.