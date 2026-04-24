CoreAge Rx, a telehealth platform focused on medically guided wellness and metabolic support, has announced the launch of its NAD+ Injectable, a new therapy designed to support cellular energy, cognitive performance, and healthy aging through direct systemic delivery of Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+).

The newly introduced NAD+ Injectable is positioned as part of a broader“brain + body energy protocol,” offering patients a structured approach to addressing age-related declines in cellular function. The therapy is administered via intramuscular or subcutaneous injection, allowing for rapid absorption and systemic availability.

NAD+ is a coenzyme naturally present in every cell of the body and plays a critical role in energy metabolism, DNA repair, and mitochondrial function. As NAD+ levels decline with age, individuals may experience fatigue, reduced cognitive clarity, inflammation, and metabolic inefficiencies. CoreAge Rx's injectable formulation is designed to address these changes by delivering NAD+ directly into the bloodstream, bypassing digestive limitations and enabling efficient utilization at the cellular level.

According to the company, the injectable format supports both systemic and neurological rejuvenation, making it a viable option for individuals seeking enhanced mental clarity, improved stamina, and support for long-term cellular health.

Expanding Access to Advanced Longevity Support

The launch of NAD+ Injectable reflects CoreAge Rx's continued focus on expanding access to physician-guided therapies through a fully digital care model. Patients can complete an online health assessment, which is reviewed by licensed physicians before any treatment is approved. Once prescribed, therapies are fulfilled and delivered directly to the patient, streamlining the traditional healthcare experience.

By integrating NAD+ therapy into its platform, CoreAge Rx is extending its offerings beyond metabolic care into broader longevity and performance-focused solutions. The company emphasizes that all treatments are delivered within a structured telehealth framework, ensuring medical oversight throughout the patient journey.

Key Benefits of NAD+ Injectable Therapy

CoreAge Rx highlights several core benefits associated with its NAD+ Injectable protocol:



Increased energy levels, mental clarity, and physical stamina

Support for healthy aging, DNA repair, and metabolic efficiency

Enhanced mitochondrial function and cellular resilience

Neuroprotective properties that support cognitive performance

Synergistic compatibility with exercise, fasting, and certain therapeutic protocols Fast-acting delivery with high bioavailability

These benefits align with growing interest in therapies that target mitochondrial health and cellular repair mechanisms as part of long-term wellness strategies.

Industry Recognition Highlights CoreAge Rx's Growing Influence

CoreAge Rx continues to gain traction across the telehealth and metabolic care space, with multiple independent platforms spotlighting its model, accessibility, and clinical approach. These recognitions collectively reflect a broader shift toward structured, physician-guided digital care.

Healthier Happy: Expanding Access to Tirzepatide

Healthier Happy identified CoreAge Rx as a leading destination for tirzepatide access, emphasizing its balance of clinical oversight and ease of use. The platform's digital-first infrastructure was noted for removing traditional barriers tied to in-person care, enabling a smoother patient journey from consultation to treatment.

P YOUR Nutrition: Best Semaglutide Provider Online (2026)

P YOUR Nutrition named CoreAge Rx the best semaglutide provider online in 2026. The recognition highlighted the company's flat pricing model and board-certified physician oversight, underscoring the importance of structured medical supervision in delivering consistent and responsible metabolic care.

Dimension of Health: Advancing Remote Treatment Models

Dimension of Health also ranked CoreAge Rx among the top semaglutide providers, pointing to its fully remote, physician-guided treatment framework. The review emphasized how platforms like CoreAge Rx are redefining access to metabolic therapies while maintaining ongoing clinical involvement.

Fitost: A Leading GLP-1 Brand in 2026

Fitost further reinforced CoreAge Rx's position by recognizing it as one of the top GLP-1 brands of 2026. The report highlighted consistent rankings across independent evaluations and praised the platform's transparency, structured care pathways, and simplified access to treatment.

Together, these recognitions position CoreAge Rx as a notable player in the evolving telehealth landscape, where accessibility, medical oversight, and patient-centric design are becoming essential benchmarks.

Patient Experience Reflects High Satisfaction and Support

Beyond industry recognition, patient feedback continues to reflect a positive experience with CoreAge Rx's care model.

In a recent Trustpilot review, Vicki Norrell described the company as“a company that cares,” noting its understanding of rising costs and its commitment to helping individuals achieve their health goals. Another reviewer, Michele, highlighted the responsiveness of the medical team, stating that“the doctor listens to your needs and gets back to you in a timely fashion,” while also praising the attentiveness of the staff.

Additional feedback underscores real-world outcomes, with a reviewer named Barbara sharing her experience of losing weight and improving her overall well-being, noting that she“look[s] good and feel[s] good” after beginning her journey with the platform.

These experiences reflect CoreAge Rx's emphasis on combining clinical oversight with accessible, patient-centered care delivered through a streamlined digital process.

A Continued Focus on Accessible, Physician-Guided Care

With the introduction of NAD+ Injectable, CoreAge Rx continues to expand its portfolio of therapies designed to support long-term health, energy, and performance. By leveraging a telehealth model that prioritizes accessibility and medical supervision, the company aims to provide individuals with convenient access to advanced wellness solutions.

As interest in longevity-focused therapies continues to grow, CoreAge Rx's latest offering represents an extension of its commitment to delivering structured, physician-guided care through a modern, digital-first platform.

For more information about NAD+ Injectable, visit: