NNIT A/S: NNIT Updates Its Financial Disclosure

Terminology change

Since 2023, NNIT has reported separately on“revenue growth” and“organic growth”. These terms will now be changed to“reported revenue growth” and“constant currency revenue growth”.“Organic growth” will be re-introduced if M&A activity is completed.

For practical purposes,“Regional operating profit” and“Group operating profit excluding special items” will be updated to“Regional EBIT” and“Group EBIT excluding special items”, respectively.

Region Denmark will be divided into two areas

Region Denmark has been a reporting segment since May 2023 delivering services to the Public sector and Private sector. With the Q1 2026 trading statement release, NNIT will divide Region Denmark into two separate reporting segments. The two separate reporting segments are Public DK and SCALES.

Public DK will consolidate all public service offerings including passthrough revenue. SCALES will include all Microsoft Dynamics 365 technology offerings.

NNIT's updated segment structure will include Region Europe, Region US and Region Asia – solely focusing on the Life Science segment – Public DK and SCALES. Historical financial figures for Public DK and SCALES have been restated accordingly, effective from the first quarter of 2024 (see enclosed factsheet). The restatement has no impact on Group figures or the other regions.

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