NNIT A/S: NNIT Updates Its Financial Disclosure
|Investor Relations
|Media Relations
| Carsten Ringius
EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888
...
| Thomas Stensbøl
Press & Communications Manager
Tel: +45 3077 8800
...
ABOUT NNIT
NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and private sectors in Denmark.
We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high.
We advise on and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers.
We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach – strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies but always driven by business needs rather than technology.
NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and the subsidiary SCALES. Together, these companies employ more than 1,500 people in Europe, Asia and the USA.
Attachments
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NNIT_Investor News_Update to financial reporting structure
NNIT_Factsheet_Restatement of Public and SCALES
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