Silal Launches Applications For“Farm Innovation Fund” To Empower Emirati Farmers And Advance National Food Security

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Up to AED 200,000 in financial support will be awarded to selected farmers across 25 projects over five years

Al Ain,April 2026: Silal, the UAE's leading agri-food and technology company, has announced the opening of applications for its“Farm Innovation Fund” during its participation in the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026, currently taking place at ADNEC Al Ain. The initiative, launched by Silal's Innovation Oasis, reflects Silal's continued commitment to supporting Emirati farmers and advancing the sustainability of the national agricultural sector.

The Farm Innovation Fund is a strategic initiative designed to empower farmers to develop, test, and scale innovative agricultural solutions that enhance productivity, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen market competitiveness. The Fund supports the UAE's national food security strategy by enabling farmer-led innovation, accelerating the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices, and providing technical and advisory support that helps farmers expand their operations and create long-term economic and developmental impact.

Under the program, five farmers will be selected annually through a competitive evaluation process. Each selected farmer will receive up to AED 200,000 in financial support, in addition to specialized technical mentorship from Silal experts and partners.

Over a five-year period, the Fund is expected to support 25 farmer-led innovation projects, contributing to improved crop productivity, greater water and energy efficiency, stronger operational performance, and the transformation of promising ideas into commercially viable ventures. The initiative will also help foster a stronger culture of innovation within the UAE's agricultural community.

Dr. Shamal Mohammed, CEO of Innovation Oasis, said:“The launch of the Farm Innovation Fund reflects the core purpose for which Innovation Oasis was established, as a national hub for developing future agricultural solutions and accelerating the adoption of technologies that enhance the sustainability of the agricultural sector in the UAE.”

“Since its inception, the iO has been working to build an integrated ecosystem that combines research and development, farmer empowerment, and the transformation of innovation into tangible impact on the ground. In this context, the Fund serves as a practical platform to support Emirati farmers and enable them to transform their ideas and field experience into innovative projects with the potential for growth and expansion, contributing to increased productivity, improved resource efficiency, and a more resilient and sustainable food security system for future generations.” He added.

The program places strong emphasis on practical, field-based innovation by supporting solutions tailored to local agricultural needs, promoting knowledge exchange among farmers, and enabling selected participants to serve as innovation ambassadors by sharing successful experiences and expanding their impact across the sector. This creates new opportunities for commercial growth and the establishment of sustainable, farmer-owned agricultural enterprises.

Opening applications for the Farm Innovation Fund marks a strategic step toward empowering Emirati farmers and strengthening their contribution to the development of the national agricultural sector by providing the financial and technical support needed to turn promising ideas into sustainable, scalable projects.

Through this initiative, Silal aims to accelerate the adoption of modern agricultural practices and enhance local production in a way that supports the national food security system over the long term. This also reflects Silal's ongoing commitment to advancing agricultural production and marketing systems and expanding across the UAE through strategic partnerships that create lasting impact across the sector.

The launch of the Fund is part of an integrated national vision aimed at developing agricultural production systems and food supply chains across the UAE, strengthening the integration of production, marketing, and distribution, supporting the sustainability and resilience of the agricultural sector, and reinforcing its role in achieving national food security.

The initiative also seeks to enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of agricultural products at both the local and international levels.

About Silal:

Silal is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy. Silal was established in September 2020 to diversify food sources and stimulate manufacturing and distribution in the agri-food sectors in the UAE and beyond. Silal's mandates include managing procurement programs and strategic foodstuff stocks. The company also executes specialized knowledge transfer programs on desert farming techniques and devises research and development projects.