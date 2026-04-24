U.S. Online Streaming Market Report 2026: Subscription Behavior And Platform Strategies Continue To Evolve - Consumer Adoption, Monetization Models, And Competitive Dynamics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in the U.S. streaming ecosystem include the rise of hybrid monetization models, high consumer engagement across platforms, and expanding ad-supported tiers. Artificial intelligence enhances content recommendation and advertising, while strategic pricing and bundling address diverse consumer needs.

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Online Streaming Market 2026: Consumer Adoption, Monetization Models, and Competitive Dynamics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report analyzes developments in digital video consumption, subscription dynamics, and monetization models. The report examines trends in viewing behavior, platform competition, subscription models, and advertising growth in the United States.

It further explores developments in recurring payment structures, subscription management, and the role of artificial intelligence in content recommendation and advertising. The report provides structured, source-based insights into market size, consumer adoption, monetization approaches, and competitive dynamics shaping the U.S. streaming ecosystem.

Streaming Adoption Remains High Across U.S. Households

Streaming platforms are widely used across the United States, with a large majority of households subscribing to at least one service. Many consumers maintain multiple subscriptions, indicating a fragmented but highly engaged viewing environment. This widespread usage suggests that streaming is a core component of digital entertainment consumption.

Advertising and Hybrid Models Gain Importance in Monetization

Streaming services are increasingly combining subscription access with advertising-supported models. Lower-priced ad-supported tiers provide alternative entry points for consumers, while advertising-supported video formats are becoming more visible across platforms. These developments indicate that advertising plays a growing role alongside subscription-based revenue.

Subscription Behavior and Platform Strategies Continue to Evolve

Consumers are actively managing their subscriptions, switching between services based on pricing, content availability, and perceived value. Subscription cancellation and re-subscription behavior are observed across the market. In response, platforms apply strategies such as tiered pricing, bundling, and differentiated service offerings to structure access and monetization.

Key Questions Answered



What factors are shaping monetization strategies in the U.S. across subscription-based and advertising-supported streaming services in 2026?

How is artificial intelligence being applied in content recommendation, advertising, and platform functionality within streaming services in the U.S.?

What competitive dynamics are shaping the U.S. streaming ecosystem across platforms, content providers, and aggregators?

How are streaming platforms structuring pricing, tiering, and bundling strategies to address different consumer segments in the U.S.? What trends are driving the growth of advertising-supported streaming and connected TV advertising in the United States?

Key Highlights



U.S. OTT market revenue is projected to grow from over USD 60 billion in 2024 to more than USD 110 billion by 2029, reflecting continued expansion of digital video services as monetization models evolve.

Streaming adoption has reached high levels, with around 90% of U.S. internet households subscribing to at least one service in 2025, indicating a mature market environment. Engagement with advertising-supported streaming is rising, as viewing share on one major platform's ad-supported tier increased from around one-third in 2024 to nearly half in 2025, highlighting the growing role of hybrid monetization models.

Companies Featured



Netflix

Disney

YouTube

Amazon

Roku

Warner Bros. Discovery

Paramount

Fox

NBCUniversal

Versant

AMC Networks

Hallmark

A+E Networks

Weigel Broadcasting

Scripps

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok Reddit

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Market Overview



Revenue Expansion, Evolving Viewing Habits, and Role of Streaming in Video Entert., March 2026

Streaming Platforms, Digital Video Distribution, and Media Industry Competition Dynamics, March 2026

Social Media Platform Usage, Streaming Adoption, And Daily Media Time Allocation, April 2026

Aggregation Platforms in Content Access, Subscription Distribution, and Interface Control, April 2026

Streaming Revenue Growth, OTT Market Expansion, and Increasing Economic Contribution of Digital Video Services, March 2026

Content Investment, Pricing Strategies, and Platform Positioning in Streaming Services, March 2026

Streaming Viewer Behavior, Subscription Management, and Churn Trends, March 2026

Total Video Viewing Hours by Video Type, in billions of Hours, and CAGR, 2022, 2024 & 2030e Pay TV Subscription Revenue, in USD billions, 2018 - 2026e

4. Market Size and Growth



OTT Market Revenue Forecast, in USD billions, and Compound Annual Growth Rate, 2024 & 2029f

OTT Video Market Revenue Forecast And Streaming Share Of TV Viewing, April 2026

SVOD Revenue Growth, in USD billions, 2018-2026e

Total Advertising Market Revenue Forecast (All Media), in USD bil., and Compound Annual Growth Rate, 2024 & 2029f Streaming Market Revenue Growth, Connected TV Advertising Expansion, and Digital Video Monetization Trends, March 2026

5. Consumer Adoption and Usage



Streaming Household Penetration, Multi-Subscription Usage, and Streaming Service Adoption, March 2026

Consumer Adoption of Ad-Supported Streaming Tiers and Viewing Behavior Trends, March 2026

Evolution Of Streaming Subscription Behavior And Bundling Trends, April 2026

Streaming Dominance in TV Viewing and Growth of Ad-Supported Streaming Platforms, March 2026

Streaming Service Subscribers, in millions, 2018-2026e

SVOD Users, in millions, and Compound Annual Growth Rate, 2018 - 2031e

Internet Households Subscribing to at Least 1 Streaming Video Service, in % of Households, Nov 2025

Share of Total TV Viewing by Distribution Type, in %, January 2026

Number of Cord-Cutter Households, in millions, 2020-2027e

Number of Internet-Enabled Households Streaming via Connected TV (CTV), in millions of Households, 2024 & 2025

Total Time Spent Streaming Video Content, in billion Hours, 2024 & 2025

Cross-Demographic Streaming Usage, Multi-Device Viewing Behavior, and On-Demand Video Consumption Patterns, March 2026

Device Usage for Video Viewing, in % of Respondents, 2025

Streaming Service Usage by Age Group, in % of Respondents, April 2025

Distribution of Streaming Service Usage by Income Level, in % of Respondents, April 2025

Share of Respondents Interested in GenAI-Driven Personalized Content Experiences, by Generation, March 2026

Using AI in the Past Six Months vs. Daily Among Adults, April 2025

Using and Interacting With AI Daily by Generation, April 2025

AI Usage by Task Type in Daily Life Among Adults, April 2025

AI Usage by Task Type Among Adults, in % of Resp. Routinely Performing Each Activity, April 2025

Top Reasons for Not Using AI, in % of Non-Adopting Respondents, April 2025

Share of Viewing Driven by Recommendations and Role of AI in Content Discovery and Engagement, April 2026

Streaming and Traditional TV Usage Patterns, in % of Adults, April 2025 Share of Streaming Users Experiencing Buffering or Lag, in % of Respondents, 2025

6. Streaming Business Models



SVOD Subscribers With at Least One Ad-Supported Tier of a Paid Streaming Service, in %, Spring 2024 - Fall 2025

Share of Total Netflix Household Viewing Hours on Ad-Supported Tier, in %, 2024 & 2025

Lower-Priced Streaming Tiers, Advertising-Supported Subscriptions, and Subscriber Acquisition Strategies, March 2026 Streaming Service Adoption, Advertising-Supported Subscription Tiers, and Platform Monetization Models, March 2026

7. Platform Landscape and Market Shares



Share of Total TV Viewing by Media Distributor, in %, January 2026

Streaming Platform Viewing Shares, Platform Competition, and Audience Engagement Trends, March 2026

Consumer Usage of Major Streaming Platforms, in % of Respondents, 2025 Fragmentation of Streaming Audiences, Platform Competition for Viewing Time, and Evolving Competitive Dynamics in the OTT Ecosystem, March 2026

8. Payments and Monetization



Key Monetization Strategies in the Streaming Industry, April 2026

Subscription Billing Mechanisms and Recurring Payment Structures in Streaming Services, March 2026

Subscription Payment Failures, Churn Drivers, and Revenue Retention Factors in Streaming Services, March 2026

Streaming Pricing Strategies, Tier Differentiation, and Bundling Models Across Platforms, March 2026

Advertising-Supported Monetization Models and Hybrid Revenue Structures in Streaming Services, March 2026

Account Sharing Restrictions, Paid Sharing Models, and Subscription Access Monetization, March 2026

Perceived Value of Streaming Services Among Users, in % of Respondents, April 2025

Streaming Pricing Preferences, Advertising Tolerance, and Subscription Decision Drivers, March 2026

Streaming Subscriptions, Monthly Spending on Streaming Services, and Subs. Penetration, March 2026

Multi-Subscription Behavior and Streaming Service Penetration Across Households, March 2026

Streaming Subscription Cancellation Behavior and Market Churn Patterns, March 2026

Subs. Cancellation Intent, Service Switching Behavior, and Subs. Management Patterns, March 2026

Streaming Service Bundling Strategies, Platform Partnerships, and Structural Developments in the OTT Market, March 2026 Outlook For Consumer Spending On Streaming Services And Pricing Dynamics, April 2026

9. Advertising and AVOD Growth



Share of Total TV Viewing by Advertising Model, in %, Q4 2025

Category Share of Ad-Supported TV Viewing by Distribution Type, in %, Q4 2025

AVOD and SVOD Revenue Growth and Forecast, in USD billions, and CAGR, 2019-2027e

Connected TV Advertising Spending, Streaming Audience Reach, and Digital Video Advertising Allocation Trends, March 2026

Growth Outlook For CTV Advertising And Ad-Supported Streaming, April 2026

AI-Driven Advertising Efficiency, Streaming Monetization, and Hybrid Ad Model Expansion, April 2026 Consumer Streaming Adoption, Ad-Supported Subscription Growth, and Hybrid Revenue Models in the Streaming Market, March 2026

10. Competitive Landscape



Streaming Business Models Across Subscription-Based, Advertising-Supported, and Hybrid Services, March 2026

Consumers Spending More Time Watching Videos on Social Media Than on Streaming Services, in % of Resp. by Generation, October 2025

Content Investment Strategies, Exclusive Programming Expansion, and Platform Differentiation Among Streaming Services, March 2026

Genre Distribution among Top Streaming Shows and the Role of Narrative-Driven Programming in Audience Engagement, March 2026 Video Streaming Applications, Digital Entertainment Platforms, and Consumer Demand for Streaming Services, March 2026

11. Regulatory Environment



Subscription Compliance Requirements, Federal ROSCA Standards, & State-Level Auto-Renewal Laws, April 2026

Subscription Rulemaking Developments, Enforcement Timeline, and Regulatory Process Updates, April 2026 Subscription-Related Enforcement Actions, Legal Cases, and Settlement Amounts, April 2026

12. Future Outlook and Emerging Trends



Global: Estimated Cost Reduction from Generative AI in Media & Entertainment Production, % cost reduction, July 2025

AI Adoption Across Streaming Value Chain, Personalization, Advertising, Analytics, and Production Use Cases, April 2026

AI Integration in Media Production, Algorithm-Based Content Recommendation, and AI-Driven Content Management in Streaming Platforms, March 2026

AI-Enabled Advertising Optimization, Predictive Analytics in Media Platforms, and Digital Advertising Monetization, March 2026

Consumers Reporting Increased Micro-Series Viewing Compared to the Previous Year, in % of Resp. by Generation, October 2025 Rising Streaming Viewing Share, Consumer Engagement With Streaming Content, and Evolution of the Digital Streaming Ecosystem, March 2026

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900