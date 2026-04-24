DW Highlights Azerbaijan Among 'Eight Countries That Could Reshape Global Power Balance'

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) has identified Azerbaijan as one of eight countries capable of influencing the future global balance of power, according to its coverage titled“The eight countries that could swing the global power balance”, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the report, analyst Ken Moriyasu of the Hudson Institute describes Azerbaijan, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Armenia as emerging middle powers across Eurasia. These states, he notes, are increasingly shaping regional and global dynamics through their strategic positioning and foreign policy balancing.

Moriyasu emphasizes that for the United States to effectively compete with China, greater attention must be paid to Eurasia's land transport corridors, particularly strategic routes passing through Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan and Armenia have been at odds with each other for decades. They went to Trump, and Trump proposed creating a land connection between Azerbaijan and its enclave through Armenia. It is called the 'Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity,” he said.

The report outlines the importance of the Middle Corridor, which connects China to Europe via Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. At the same time, it highlights alternative proposals that would reroute connectivity southward through Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Türkiye, underscoring the growing significance of multiple transit options across the region.

The documentary concludes that these eight Eurasian countries are increasingly pursuing multi-vector foreign policies, carefully balancing relations between major global powers such as the United States, China, and Russia, while leveraging their geographic and geopolitical advantages.