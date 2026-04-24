3 Ruthless Moves Randy Orton Could Unleash On WWE Smackdown After Wrestlemania 42 Loss

WWE WrestleMania 42 left Randy Orton battered and defeated, but Viper is never one to stay quiet. With Cody Rhodes reportedly sidelined, Orton may find other ways to make his presence felt on SmackDown. Here are three possible paths he could take.

Nick Aldis, the SmackDown general manager and close friend of Cody Rhodes, could become Orton's next victim. The Apex Predator has attacked Aldis before, and striking him again would be a direct way to provoke Rhodes without physical contact. Orton's disregard for authority makes this scenario believable, and leaving Aldis bloodied would intensify his feud with The American Nightmare.

Orton's short-lived alliance with Pat McAfee ended at WrestleMania 42, leaving him alone in his battle against Rhodes. Historically, The Viper thrives when backed by a faction, from Evolution to Legacy. Post-WrestleMania season often brings NXT call-ups, and rumors suggest Ricky Saints could debut soon.

Aligning with Saints would give Orton fresh backup while striking at Rhodes personally, since Saints is known to be close to the champion. A new heel faction led by Orton could shift the balance of power on SmackDown.

Reports before WrestleMania 42 noted Orton was hurting, and his back issues were visible during the match. On SmackDown, he could play into that reality by quitting WWE in storyline. Expressing anger over his loss to Rhodes and announcing his departure would shock fans. It could also serve as a cover for time off if he needs recovery. The move would set up a dramatic return before a major event like SummerSlam 2026, reigniting his feud with Rhodes once both men are cleared.