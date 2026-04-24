Earth Anthem By Abhay K. Unites Voices Globally For 56Th Earth Day

Marking the 56th Earth Day, people across continents came together through poetry, reciting and recording the Earth Anthem, a composition by Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K. that calls for a shared sense of planetary belonging. The worldwide observance saw a chorus of voices from countries including Iran, Azerbaijan, India and Madagascar, reflecting the poem's universal appeal. The anthem was rendered in multiple languages, with Maasoomeh Navazani presenting it in Persian, Arju Alieva in Russian, Dhruv Trivedi in Sanskrit, and Amitabh Singh Baghel and Selcan Xanpasayeva in Hindi.

A Poem Inspired by Unity and Awe

Originally written in 2008 in St. Petersburg, Russia, the Earth Anthem draws inspiration from the ancient Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which envisions the world as one family. It also reflects imagery from the iconic "Blue Marble" photograph captured during the Apollo 17 Moon Mission, portraying Earth as a fragile, luminous sphere in space. Through metaphors such as a "cosmic oasis" and a "blue pearl," the poem emphasises humanity's shared responsibility toward the planet and its biodiversity.

Evolution into a Global Cultural Symbol

Over the years, the anthem has evolved into a global cultural expression. It was set to music in 2013 by Sapan Ghimire and sung by Shreya Sotang, before being reinterpreted by violin maestro Dr L. Subramaniam and vocalist Kavita Krishnamurti. Today, it stands as a rare artistic work that transcends borders, languages and cultures. Translated into more than 160 languages, including all six official UN languages, the Earth Anthem has been widely used to commemorate environmental milestones. Notably, it was performed at the United Nations during the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in 2020.

About the Author: Abhay K.

Abhay K. is the author of a dozen poetry books, including Celestial, Stray Poems, Monsoon, The Magic of Madagascar and The Alphabets of Latin America, and is the editor of The Book of Bihari Literature, The Bloomsbury Book of Great Indian Love Poems, Capitals, New Brazilian Poems and The Bloomsbury Anthology of Great Indian Poems. His poems have appeared in over a hundred literary magazines, including Poetry Salzburg Review and Asia Literary Review. His 'Earth Anthem' has been translated into over 160 languages. He received the SAARC Literary Award (2013) and was invited to record his poems at the Library of Congress, Washington, D.C., in 2018. His translations of Kalidasa's Meghaduta and Ritusamhara from Sanskrit won him the KLF Poetry Book of the Year Award (2020-21). His translation of the first Magahi novel Fool Bahadur has been widely acclaimed, and his translation of The Hanuman Chalisa won him the Sarojini Naidu Award for poetry. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)