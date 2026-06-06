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Trump Reportedly Sets High Threshold for Ending Iran Ceasefire
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has privately indicated that he does not intend to abandon the current ceasefire with Iran unless Iranian actions result in the deaths of American service members, according to reports citing US officials.
According to reports, Trump’s position reflects a preference for avoiding a wider military confrontation in the Middle East, even if lower-level hostilities continue for an extended period.
Officials suggested he may tolerate limited exchanges and regional tensions rather than risk a broader war.
The reported stance comes amid one of the most serious escalations between Washington and Tehran since the ceasefire took effect in early April. In recent days, Iran launched missiles and drones against US military facilities in the region and targeted Kuwait International Airport, an attack that reportedly caused one death.
Meanwhile, tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz continue to affect global trade and energy supplies. Iran has imposed restrictions on commercial shipping through the waterway, while the United States has maintained a strict blockade targeting Iranian ports.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the recent military exchanges as defensive actions by both sides, arguing that they do not represent a return to full-scale warfare.
According to reports, Trump’s position reflects a preference for avoiding a wider military confrontation in the Middle East, even if lower-level hostilities continue for an extended period.
Officials suggested he may tolerate limited exchanges and regional tensions rather than risk a broader war.
The reported stance comes amid one of the most serious escalations between Washington and Tehran since the ceasefire took effect in early April. In recent days, Iran launched missiles and drones against US military facilities in the region and targeted Kuwait International Airport, an attack that reportedly caused one death.
Meanwhile, tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz continue to affect global trade and energy supplies. Iran has imposed restrictions on commercial shipping through the waterway, while the United States has maintained a strict blockade targeting Iranian ports.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the recent military exchanges as defensive actions by both sides, arguing that they do not represent a return to full-scale warfare.
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