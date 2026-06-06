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China Rejects Five Eyes Spy Claims, Accuses Alliance of Global Surveillance
(MENAFN) China on Thursday dismissed allegations from the Five Eyes intelligence alliance that Chinese agencies are attempting to recruit individuals with access to sensitive information through online employment and networking platforms.
The criticism followed a joint security advisory issued by the intelligence and domestic security agencies of the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In the bulletin, titled "Safeguarding Our Secrets," the agencies warned that Chinese intelligence services were allegedly using professional networking websites and job portals, including LinkedIn, to approach potential recruits.
"China’s military intelligence services are using an increasingly wide array of professional networking sites and online job platforms to target Five Eyes government and military personnel -- and anyone with access to classified or privileged information," the agencies said.
According to the advisory, those considered at risk include individuals holding security clearances, especially those working in defense, foreign affairs, intelligence and security sectors. Military personnel with knowledge of strategic capabilities and activities, as well as people with direct or indirect access to government information, were also identified as potential targets.
Responding to the allegations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning criticized the Five Eyes alliance, describing it as the world's "largest intelligence cooperation network." She argued that the group has carried out extensive intelligence-gathering operations around the world for many years.
"For such an organization to accuse China of a spy threat is, in itself, ironic," she told reporters in Beijing.
The criticism followed a joint security advisory issued by the intelligence and domestic security agencies of the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In the bulletin, titled "Safeguarding Our Secrets," the agencies warned that Chinese intelligence services were allegedly using professional networking websites and job portals, including LinkedIn, to approach potential recruits.
"China’s military intelligence services are using an increasingly wide array of professional networking sites and online job platforms to target Five Eyes government and military personnel -- and anyone with access to classified or privileged information," the agencies said.
According to the advisory, those considered at risk include individuals holding security clearances, especially those working in defense, foreign affairs, intelligence and security sectors. Military personnel with knowledge of strategic capabilities and activities, as well as people with direct or indirect access to government information, were also identified as potential targets.
Responding to the allegations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning criticized the Five Eyes alliance, describing it as the world's "largest intelligence cooperation network." She argued that the group has carried out extensive intelligence-gathering operations around the world for many years.
"For such an organization to accuse China of a spy threat is, in itself, ironic," she told reporters in Beijing.
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