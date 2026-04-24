403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BOSS Zhipin's Ongoing Share Repurchases Cross The RMB1 Billion Mark In 2026
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing over RMB27.3 million to repurchase 597,224 ordinary shares on April 23. With this latest repurchase, the Company has deployed over RMB1 billion toward share repurchases year-to-date in 2026. This effort underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to delivering value to shareholders. CONTACT: CONTACT: PIACENTE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment