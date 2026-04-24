GRAVITY ANNOUNCES FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F FOR FISCAL YEAR 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seoul, Korea, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or the“Company”) today announced that the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 24, 2026. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations Web site at The shareholders and ADS holders of Gravity may receive a hard copy of the annual report, which contains its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge upon request. Requests should be directed to IR Unit, Gravity Co., Ltd., 15F, 396 World Cup buk-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul 03925, South Korea. In the annual report on Form 20-F, the consolidated revenue is KRW 560,548 million, the operating profit is KRW 77,396 million, and the net profit attributable to parent company is KRW 67,464 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. (In millions of KRW)

2025 2024 YoY Revenue 560,548 500,845 +11.9% Operating profit 77,396 85,384 -9.4% Net profit attributable to parent company 67,464 84,919 -20.6%





About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Based in Korea, Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email:...

Ms. Jin Lee

Ms. Jimin Park

IR Unit

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: ...

Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800