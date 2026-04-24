NDA In AP To Protest INDIA Bloc's Stance On Women's Reservation Bill

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conducted a teleconference with NDA MLAs, MPs, and ministers, providing direction on the programs to be undertaken in protest against the stance of the INDIA bloc parties, who allegedly obstructed the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament. He called for statewide protests condemning the attitude of parties that, according to him, have done injustice to women.

BJP State President Madhav and Minister Nadendla Manohar also participated in the teleconference. Leaders of the NDA alleged that parties in the INDIA bloc have obstructed the Women's Reservation Bill, terming it an injustice to women.

NDA Plans Statewide Protests, Awareness Campaigns

According to a statement issued by NDA leaders, the alliance has consistently advocated for women's empowerment and urged voters to take note of what it described as the opposition's stance on the bill. The statement said that the position of parties such as the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and DMK on the issue should be communicated to the public.

The NDA also announced plans to hold protests and awareness campaigns on the matter. It said state- and district-level meetings would be organised, along with seminars titled "Stree Shakti" to highlight its position.

Leaders from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been asked to coordinate these programmes. Protests are expected to be held at the state, district, and mandal levels by the end of the month.

Historical Context and Accusations

In its statement, the NDA claimed that the Congress had, in the past, attempted to block the Women's Reservation Bill, including during earlier parliamentary terms. It also said that while the BJP had supported the bill in the Rajya Sabha during Congress-led governments, it was not introduced in the Lok Sabha at that time.

Referring to the current developments, the NDA alleged that the Women's Reservation Bill introduced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being opposed by INDIA bloc parties, with delimitation cited as a reason.

The statement further said that the proposed delimitation exercise, which aims to increase parliamentary seats, would not disadvantage southern states. It referred to assurances by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that concerns of states would be addressed, and amendments could be considered if required.

The NDA also highlighted past initiatives, stating that the first women's university in the country was established during the tenure of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao, and that steps toward providing reservations for women in local bodies were taken during his leadership.

Reiterating its position, the NDA said it stands for women's empowerment, while alleging that the INDIA bloc's stance is not in favour of women's interests. (ANI)

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