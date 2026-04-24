Census 2027 In Punjab To Begin On April 30, Assures Secure Process

Punjab Census Director Navjot Khosa on Friday announced that Census 2027 will begin in the state from April 30 to May 14, and assured citizens of a secure, transparent and fully free process. Khosa added that the key preparatory and enumeration phases are scheduled between April and June and an enumerator would visit homes to collect information.

Speaking to reporters here, Navjot Khosa said, "Census 2027 will be starting in Punjab shortly from 30 April to 14 May, and the enumerators will visit from 15 May to 13 June. During this time, the enumerator will visit your home to collect information... they will be carrying an I'd card which would even have a QR code which will help you get all the information and verify if they are the right ones... they won't ask for any documents or OTP and the whole process is free of cost..."

Two-Phase Census with Digital Option

Explaining the structure of the exercise, Khosa said the census will be conducted in two phases and will also feature a digital participation mechanism for the first time. She added, "Census 2027 is set to begin in Punjab soon. The census will be conducted in two phases. The first phase, known as house listing and house enumeration, will take place from May 15 to June 13. During this phase, enumerators will visit every household and ask 33 simple questions related to housing conditions and available amenities. Residents can answer these questions without any hesitation."

Self-Enumeration Facility Introduced

Punjab Census Director also informed that Census 2027 will also introduce a self-enumeration option and people can log in to a government portal using a mobile phone and internet connection. "For the first time, Census 2027 will also introduce a self-enumeration option. Under this system, people can log in to a government portal using a mobile phone and internet connection, view the same 33 questions, and submit their responses themselves. This self-enumeration facility will be available in Punjab from April 30 to May 14. People are encouraged to participate actively in this digital census initiative," she added.

The official further urged citizens to actively participate in the exercise, highlighting that the digital option is aimed at making the process more accessible and efficient. The Self-Enumeration exercise is a secure, web-based facility available in 16 regional languages. For the first time, respondents can fill in their details online at their convenience before the enumerator's visit. Enumerators will carry out door-to-door visits in all allocated houselisitng blocks as in previous Censuses, while Self-Enumeration serves as an additional facility.

Nationwide Launch of Digital Census

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Census 2027, the world's largest census exercise, has begun. The Government has commenced Phase I of Census 2027 -Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) from today, marking the beginning of the country's largest administrative and statistical exercise. This is India's first-ever digital data capture and Self-Enumeration.

The national enumeration exercise was initiated with the enumeration of President Droupadi Murmu, through the option of Self-Enumeration, upholding the proud tradition of commencing the national count with the First Citizen of India. On April 1, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan filled out the self-enumeration form online for Census 2027 at Uprashtrapati Bhavan.

Data Security and Confidentiality Assured

The Census remains a vital tool for governance, providing a foundation for India's development planning for the next decade. Data collected under the Census Act, 1948, is strictly confidential.

The digital tools utilised for Census 2027 are equipped with robust encryption and multi-factor authentication to ensure the highest standards of data security. The people are encouraged to actively participate in the Census process, either through Self-Enumeration or by extending full cooperation to enumerators during their visit. (ANI)

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