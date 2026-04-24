Azerbaijani Authorities Discuss Rising Water Levels In Kura River

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The situation related to rising water levels in the Kura River was discussed at the 67th meeting of the Commission on Efficient Use of Water Resources, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev on April 23, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The meeting focused on regulating the operational modes of the country's main water reservoirs in line with the high-water season, alongside other agenda items. Based on forecasts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, water resources are expected to be higher this season compared to previous years.

The officials noted that the system of reservoirs along the Kura River is being managed in accordance with long-term regulation principles, taking into account high- and low-water phases, as well as seasonal variations. The process is being carried out swiftly and at an optimal level under the Commission's supervision.

The State Water Resources Agency provided detailed information on the recent increase in water levels in the Kura River and its tributaries, including the Turyanchay, Goychay, Girdimanchay, and Gargarchay rivers, driven by intense rainfall. The current situation in riverside regions and preventive measures taken against potential risks were also discussed.

The meeting emphasized that the observed rise in water levels is linked to hydrometeorological conditions, has a localized nature, and in some areas has increased pressure on protective embankments. Local operational units of the State Water Resources Agency are working in an intensified mode together with relevant institutions, maintaining strict control over the situation and ensuring the safe and unobstructed discharge of excess water into the Caspian Sea.

Concluding the meeting, Mustafayev instructed relevant state bodies to ensure the efficient use of water resources, maintain safe water flow during the high-water period, and strictly adhere to the operational modes of key reservoirs across the country. The Commission was established by a presidential decree dated April 15, 2020, to ensure coordinated management and efficient use of water resources. Within its framework, regular measures are being implemented to optimize the use of water for drinking supply, irrigation, energy, and other purposes. The main areas of focus continue to be major reservoir systems, including the Shamkir-Yenikend-Mingachevir-Varvara cascade on the Kura River, the Araz-Khudafarin-Giz Galasi cascade on the Araz River, and the Takhtakorpu-Jeyranbatan system, primarily fed by the Samur River.