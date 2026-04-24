Kazakhstan, China Reveal New Container Transit Target Via Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 24. Kazakhstan and
China have agreed to significantly increase container
transportation volumes, including the transit of 600 container
trains from China through Kazakh territory this year, Trend reports via Kazakhstan
Railways.
The agreement was reached during meetings of the Board and the
General Assembly of the International Association“Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route” (TITR) held in Astana, where member
countries approved a detailed work plan for 2026.
The sessions were chaired by Talgat Aldybergenov, Head of
Kazakhstan Railways. Representatives from TITR member states,
Kazakhstan, China, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, took part,
along with several European countries, including Ukraine, Bulgaria,
and Romania, as well as international partners such as
Singapore.
It was emphasized that coordination between Caspian Sea ports
and terminals will be further strengthened, while technological
processes along key sections of the route will be optimized to
improve efficiency and increase transit capacity.
The Middle Corridor is a transport trade route passing through
several countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It
serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern
corridors.
The route begins in China and passes through Central Asia, then
crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land-based route that
bypasses longer maritime paths, linking eastern parts of Asia,
including China, with Europe.
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