Drones From Iraq Target Two Northern Border Posts In Kuwait: Defense Ministry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Two sites along Kuwait's northern land border were targeted in a drone attack on Friday morning, the country's Ministry of Defense confirmed.

Official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi said, "This morning, two sites of the northern land border centers of the State of Kuwait were targeted in a sinful aggressive attack by two fiber-optic wire-guided explosive drones originating from the Republic of Iraq, resulting in material damage, with no human casualties recorded, praise be to God."

The Ministry of Defense affirmed that the relevant authorities immediately began taking the necessary measures to deal with the incident.