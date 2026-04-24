Mobile Health (Mhealth) Adverse-Event Reporting Apps Analysis Report 2026: $4.27 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Health (mHealth) Adverse-Event Reporting Apps Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The mobile health (mHealth) adverse-event reporting apps market is experiencing substantial growth, forecast to expand from $1.84 billion in 2025 to $2.19 billion by 2026, at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. Several factors drive this surge, including the proliferation of smartphones in healthcare, enhanced pharmacovigilance initiatives, and a heightened emphasis on patient safety monitoring. As digital health platforms mature and clinical trials increasingly digitize, the market's trajectory looks promising.

Looking ahead, the market is predicted to soar to $4.27 billion by 2030, with an 18.2% CAGR. Key to this forecasted growth is the adoption of AI-driven safety analytics, real-time drug safety surveillance, and the proliferation of decentralized clinical trials. These trends are compounded by the increasing integration of mHealth platforms within healthcare ecosystems and an intensified focus on regulatory-compliant data capture.

The expansion of remote patient monitoring is a pivotal driver for market growth. By enabling real-time data reporting, remote patient monitoring enhances adverse-event reporting, thus supporting the widespread adoption of these apps. In June 2025 alone, remote monitoring services surged to over 5.1 million in physician offices, demonstrating the uptake of this technology.

Smartphone penetration continues to catalyze market expansion. With smartphone accessibility rising, particularly in emerging markets, mobile health apps are becoming more efficient and scalable. For instance, smartphone penetration in sub-Saharan Africa is projected to reach 87% by 2030-an increase that dovetails with the market's growth.

Companies like Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) are pioneering mobile-based communication tools, enhancing adverse-event detection and drug safety monitoring. These innovations facilitate seamless interaction and information sharing across stakeholders, exemplified by the launch of BSV AER, a tool that integrates with BSV's pharmacovigilance system for improved adverse-event management.

North America leads the regional landscape, while Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions are also contributing significantly to the market. The sector faces challenges, such as tariffs that inflate costs and impact the cross-border digital infrastructure. Yet, this is spurring the development of localized digital health ecosystems.

Comprehensive reports on the mobile health adverse-event reporting apps market provide insights into global market size, regional shares, market segmentation, opportunities, and competitor analysis. They offer a thorough overview, enabling stakeholders to navigate the complexities of this burgeoning market effectively.

The plethora of functionalities offered by these apps, from standalone reporting to integrated mHealth platforms across various operating systems, positions the market for sustained growth. By enhancing pharmacovigilance, these apps ensure timely and efficient data collection, fostering transparency and reducing risk associated with medical treatments.

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