Mobile Health (Mhealth) Adverse-Event Reporting Apps Analysis Report 2026: $4.27 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.19 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.27 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Increasing Adoption of Real-Time Adverse Event Reporting Growing Integration With Electronic Health Records Expansion of Patient-Centric Safety Reporting Interfaces Rising Use of Automated Signal Detection Tools Enhanced Focus on Regulatory-Compliant Data Capture
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- App Type: Standalone Adverse-Event Reporting Apps; Integrated mHealth Platforms Platform: Android; iOS; Web-Based Application: Pharmacovigilance; Clinical Trials; Patient Safety Monitoring; Others End-User: Hospitals and Clinics; Pharmaceutical Companies; Research Organizations; Patients; Others
Subsegments:
- Standalone Apps: Patient-Centric, Healthcare Provider, Regulator-Focused, Pharmacovigilance Integrated Platforms: EHR/EMR, Telemedicine, Clinical Research, Hospital Management
Companies Featured
- IQVIA Holdings Inc. Veeva Systems Inc. ArisGlobal LLC SafetyCall International PLLC Medwatcher Advera Health Analytics Inc. Itransition Group Inc. Saama Technologies Inc. Optimal Strategix Group Inc. OSP Labs Private Limited K Health Inc. Healthy Ltd. InPhase Technologies Ltd. Tiga Healthcare Technologies Inc. Qualityze Inc. iVigee Services AS Preventice Solutions Inc. Luscii Healthtech BV My Mhealth Limited Med
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Mobile Health (mHealth) Adverse-Event Reporting Apps Market
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