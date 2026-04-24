Decentralized Clinical Trials Research Report 2026: $19.55 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$10.31 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$19.55 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Trends and Strategies
- Increasing Adoption of Remote Patient Monitoring Tools Growing Use of Virtual Trial Platforms Expansion of Wearable-Based Data Collection Rising Implementation of Real-Time Trial Analytics Enhanced Focus on Patient-Centric Trial Design Key Technologies & Future Trends Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences
Companies Featured
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Pfizer Inc. Oracle Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. IQVIA Holdings Inc. Labcorp Holdings Inc. ICON Public Limited Company Dassault Systemes SE LEO Pharma A/S Verily Life Sciences LLC ProPharma Signant Health Holding Corp. PCM Trials Huma Therapeutics Limited Medable Inc. Science 37 Inc. Obvio Health EmVenio Research Inc. Grove AI Inc. Phesi Inc.
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Attachment
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Decentralized Clinical Trials Market
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