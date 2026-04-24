Turkmenistan, Japan Discuss Economic Cooperation And Joint Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Japan have conducted discussions aimed at expanding bilateral economic cooperation, with a focus on joint projects and enhanced business engagement, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held between Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Japan, Atadurdy Bayramov, and Japan's Minister for Economic Growth Strategy and Social Security Reform, Minori Kiuchi, who also serves as a member of the Japan-Turkmenistan Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The Japanese delegation emphasized the significance of increasing the presence of Japanese companies in Turkmenistan and supporting collaborative economic initiatives. Particular attention was given to promoting the study of the Japanese language among Turkmen students, as part of broader people-to-people and educational cooperation.

Earlier, in March, Ambassador Bayramov and Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ayano Kunimitsu, reviewed the implementation of bilateral agreements and identified strategic sectors for future cooperation, underscoring progress achieved through recent high-level visits.

The Turkmen delegation also reaffirmed its readiness to host a visit by the Japanese Prime Minister at a mutually convenient time.