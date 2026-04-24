MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Syntholene Energy Announces DTC Eligibility and Provides Update Regarding Investor Relations Activity

April 24, 2026 3:05 AM EDT | Source: Syntholene Energy Corp

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for electronic clearing and settlement of its common shares in the United States.

DTC eligibility enables Syntholene's shares to be deposited through DTC by U.S. investors, facilitating more efficient settlement processes and enhancing accessibility for a broader base of institutional and retail investors. The Company expects this development to enhance liquidity and streamline trading of its common shares on the OTCQB Market.

Dan Sutton, Chief Executive Officer of Syntholene, commented: "DTC eligibility represents reduced friction and strengthening of the Company's capital markets infrastructure as we expand engagement with U.S. investors. This milestone supports improved market accessibility and positions Syntholene to broaden its shareholder base as we advance the construction of our Demonstration Facility in Iceland and other development initiatives."

The Company's common shares, trading under the ticker symbol "SYNTF" on the OTCQB Venture Market, are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ESAF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "3DD0".

Engagement of The Armchair Trader

The Company has engaged The Armchair Trader Limited ("Armchair Trader"), an independent third-party marketing firm based in London, United Kingdom, to provide investor awareness services.

Under a services agreement dated April 23rd 2026, the Company has agreed to pay Armchair Trader US$7,995 for a six-month campaign involving the production of editorial content, media distribution, and digital promotion across third-party platforms.

Armchair Trader operates independently. To the knowledge of the Company, Armchair Trader and its principals do not currently own any securities of the Company, nor do they have any right to acquire such securities, except as may occur in the ordinary course of business. Armchair Trader will not act as a broker-dealer and will not receive any compensation for introducing investors to the Company.

The Company acknowledges that certain activities to be undertaken by Armchair Trader, including distribution and public dissemination of corporate information, may be considered promotional in nature under applicable securities policies and may result in increased visibility of the Company's securities. The Company's agreement with Armchair Trader does not include any provisions that would require or incentivize Armchair Trader to achieve or maintain a specific share price or trading volume.

The engagement of Armchair Trader remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, and services will not commence until such acceptance has been obtained.

Conclusion of Issuer Trading Services Engagement

Syntholene further announces that it has concluded its issuer trading services engagement with Generation IACP Inc. ("GIACP") and has elected not to renew the agreement.

The engagement, originally entered into on November 20, 2025, was structured on a non-exclusive basis and was intended to support trading liquidity in the Company's common shares through the provision of issuer trading services, in accordance with applicable securities laws and exchange policies.

The Company's engagement with GIACP expired in accordance with its terms. There are no penalties or termination payments associated with the conclusion of the engagement beyond customary final invoicing.

Syntholene will continue to assess capital markets strategies, including liquidity support and investor engagement initiatives, as part of its broader objective to maintain an orderly market for its securities.

About Syntholene

Syntholene is actively commercializing its novel Hybrid Thermal Production System for low-cost clean fuel synthesis. The target output is ultrapure synthetic jet fuel, which the Company seeks to manufacture at 70% lower cost than the nearest competing technology today. The Company's mission is to deliver the world's first truly high-performance, low-cost, and carbon-neutral synthetic fuel at an industrial scale, unlocking the potential to produce clean synthetic fuel at lower cost than fossil fuels, for the first time.

Founded by experienced operators across advanced energy infrastructure, nuclear technology, low-emissions steel refining, process engineering, and capital markets, Syntholene aims to be the first team to deliver a scalable modular production platform for cost-competitive synthetic fuel, thus accelerating the commercialization of carbon-neutral eFuels across global markets.

For further information, please contact:

Dan Sutton, CEO

...



+1 608-305-4835

X: @Syntholene

Linkedin: Syntholene Energy

Youtube: Syntholene Energy

The Armchair Trader Limited

1 Charterhouse Mews, Barbican

London EC1M 6BB, UK

+44 (0) 7960 440 144

Investor Relations

KIN Communications Inc.

604-684-6730

...

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "aims", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends", "targets" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding the trading in or liquidity of the Company's securities, the services to be provided by Armchair Trader, the compensation payable to Armchair Trader, the Company's capital markets strategies, liquidity support and investor engagement initiatives, the proposed Demonstration Facility,the Company's proposed business plan and execution thereof, and future commercial opportunities, are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including without limitation the assumption that the Company's engagement of Armchair Trader will be accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange, Armchair Trader will provide services to the Company as described herein and in compliance with applicable laws and exchnage policies, that Company will be able to execute its business plan in the manner and timeline set forth in its public disclosure or at all, that the engaged service providers have the skills to advance the Company's business plans, that the eFuel will have its expected benefits, that there will be market adoption, that the Company's review of the competitive landscape and that its understanding of being the world's first Company to have geothermal-SOEC integration remain accurate, that any potential competitors to the Company would not be able to develop or execute geothermal-SOEC integration as quickly or as well as the Company, that the Company will be able to produce the eFuel at competitive pricing in the range anticipated in this news release or at all, that the proposed validation testing will be able to be completed, and that the results from such tests will validate the Company's technology and support further commercialization, that geothermal heat will be available to the Company at the necessary levels, that the proposed Demonstration Facility will be completed on time and on budget, that the Company will continue to have access to skilled personnel with relevant experience, that regulatory requirements remain favourable for the Company, and that the Company will be able to access financing as needed to fund its business plan. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, without limitation, the Company's engagement with Armchair Trader not being accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange, Syntholene's ability to complete the testing, that the results of the testing will support continued commercialization and the Company's technology, that the engaged service providers do not have the necessary skills to and do not advance the Company's business plan, that there are competitors in geothermal-SOEC integration that are unknown to the Company, that the Company may not be able to produce eFuel at the targeted prices or at a price that is lower than potential competitors, that definitive commercial purchase orders for Syntholene's eFuel may not materialize, Syntholene's ability to meet production targets, realize projected economic benefits, overcome technical challenges, secure financing, maintain regulatory compliance, manage geopolitical risks, and successfully negotiate definitive terms. Syntholene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Readers are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and FOFI in this news release.







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Source: Syntholene Energy Corp