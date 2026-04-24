Kolkata Weather Update: Heatwave To Subside Weekend To Bring Kalbaisakhi? Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather Update: All of Bengal is reeling under a severe heatwave. The sun is scorching right from the morning, and the humidity is making it worse. Everyone is desperately waiting for some rain. So, will it rain in Kolkata? Check here

A severe heatwave has gripped the entire state of Bengal. People are dealing with a scorching sun and sticky, humid weather. Everyone is looking to the skies for some rain, and the Alipur Met Office has finally given an update.

According to the Alipur Met Office's forecast, relief is just a day away. People in Bengal can expect storms and rain from Saturday, which will bring a much-needed break from the current heatwave.

The Alipur Met Office's forecast isn't just about storms; it also says that the rain will bring down temperatures in some South Bengal districts. This will give locals some temporary relief, but the overall discomfort won't vanish just yet. The Met office has also issued a warning against going to the sea.

On Friday, almost all of Bengal felt the uncomfortable heat. The western districts are facing heatwave-like conditions, with temperatures in some places crossing 40 degrees Celsius. The districts in South Bengal will have to wait until Saturday for any rain.

Kolkata and its neighbouring districts could see a Kalbaishakhi on Sunday. The forecast for the Gangetic delta districts predicts thunderstorms with rain on Sunday, along with gusty winds blowing at 40-50 kilometres per hour.

Today, Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, with the maximum expected to be around 36 degrees. The relative humidity is at 70%. There is no weather warning for Kolkata for today or tomorrow. However, a yellow alert for storms and rain has been issued for Kolkata and nearby districts starting from Sunday.

The forecast for North Bengal predicts storms and rain throughout the week. On Saturday, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar might receive heavy rainfall. The rain is expected to continue in the northern districts until Thursday.

The Alipur Met Office has said that there will be no change in South Bengal's temperature for the next three days. However, after that, four days of rain might bring the temperature down slightly.

Storms and rain could begin across all of Bengal from Saturday. The Met Office has also forecast that this weather pattern might continue until next Thursday.

There is no warning for the sea until Saturday. But on Sunday and Monday, the sea could get very rough. The forecast predicts gusty winds at 40-50 kilometres per hour. The Met office has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea until Monday.