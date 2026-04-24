3 Key Player Battles To Watch In RCB Vs GT, Match 34 Of IPL 2026

The clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 34 of IPL 2026 promises high-octane cricket. Beyond team strategies, individual duels could define the outcome. Here are 3 pivotal player battles to keep an eye on:

Phil Salt's explosive batting has been a revelation for RCB, with 202 runs at a strike rate of 168.33. His 63-run blitz against Delhi Capitals highlighted his ability to dominate attacks.

However, Rashid Khan has historically had the upper hand against Salt. The Afghan spinner has dismissed him twice in just eight balls, conceding only seven runs. With six wickets this season at an economy of 7.70, Rashid remains GT's trump card. Expect Shubman Gill to deploy him early to counter Salt's aggression.

Few contests in the IPL carry as much weight as Virat Kohli versus Kagiso Rabada. The South African speedster has consistently troubled Kohli, dismissing him three times while conceding just 36 runs off 32 balls. Rabada's ability to strike in the powerplay is crucial, with seven of his 10 wickets this season coming during the first six overs.

Kohli, however, remains RCB's batting pillar, leading the charts with 247 runs at a strike rate of 157.32. His form ensures this battle will be a defining one, as GT will look to Rabada to neutralize RCB's biggest threat early.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's swing and control with the new ball make him RCB's go-to weapon in the powerplay. With 10 wickets in six matches at an economy of 8.33, he has been Bengaluru's most reliable bowler this season.

Jos Buttler, GT's batting lynchpin, has scored 206 runs at a strike rate of 156.06. Yet, history suggests he struggles against Bhuvneshwar. The veteran pacer has dismissed Buttler seven times in T20s, restricting him to a strike rate of just 110.41. If Bhuvneshwar can replicate past success, GT's top order could be under serious pressure.