TMC's O'brien Refutes BJP's WB Poll Claims With 'Hard Data'

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Friday attributed the higher voter turnout in Phase I of the West Bengal elections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, claiming that the number of votes cast in 2026 was below that in the 2021 polls.

O'Brien presents 'hard data' to bust propaganda

In an X post referring to Union Minister Amit Shah, Derek O'Brien gave the numbers claiming a "negligible" difference between the number of votes cast in phase I of the 2026 and 2021 elections and expressed confidence in TMC's victory. The TMC MP wrote, "Amit, it's so easy to expose you. And your attempt to create fake narratives. Here is hard data to bust BJP propaganda on Phase 1: total votes cast in 2026 have decreased compared to 2021. First, let us look at data from 2021 elections: Total electors: 3.67 crores, Percentage turnout: 84 per cent, Total votes cast: 3.10 crores.

"Now, after SIR was conducted. Total electors in 2026 post-SIR: 3.33 crores. Voting data for Phase-1 in 2026: Total electors: 3.33 crores, Voter turnout: 92.70 per cent, Total votes cast: 3.09 crores," he claimed.

He argued that the record high voter turnout in 2026, as compared to about 84 per cent in 2021, was just because of the names deleted in the SIR exercise. "This means that: Despite higher turnout in 2026 versus 2021, total votes cast have actually reduced. Total votes cast in 2021 were 3.10 crores. Total votes cast in 2026 are 3.09 crores. Therefore, total votes cast in 2026 have actually gone down by 83,674 votes compared to 2021. Difference between the votes cast in 2026 versus 2021 is negligible. The higher turnout of 92.70 per cent in 2026 versus 83.98 per cent in 2021 is purely because of a reduction in total number of electors after SIR. So the afternoon of May 4 beckons AITC," the TMC leader claimed.

Shah confident of victory, cites high turnout

This comes after Amit Shah, in a press conference, hailed the 92.88 per cent voter turnout in Phase I of West Bengal elections, saying that it reflects that people have opted for "development" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, waving goodbye to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Presenting the BJP's assessment, Shah claimed that the party will secure 110 seats out of the 152 seats that went for polling in the first phase. According to the Election Commission, the 152 constituencies had 3.60 crore electors in the first phase and 92.88 per cent, about 3.34 crore individuals cast their votes. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)