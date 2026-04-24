Jolt For Jharkhand Govt As SC Refuses To Stay CBI Probe Into Ranchi FIR Against ED Officials

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) In a setback to the Jharkhand government, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Jharkhand High Court's order transferring the probe into an FIR against Enforcement Directorate officials in Ranchi to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and N. Kotiswar Singh dismissed the state government's plea, which had challenged the High Court's decision and sought a halt to the CBI investigation.

Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, appearing for the state, argued for a stay on the probe, but the apex court declined to grant any relief.

With the dismissal of the plea, the CBI will continue its investigation into the case.

The controversy stems from a complaint filed by Santosh Kumar, an employee of the state's Drinking Water and Sanitation Department and an accused in a money laundering case. He alleged that he was assaulted and mentally harassed by officials of the Enforcement Directorate during questioning at its Ranchi office on January 12.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against ED officials at the Airport police station in Ranchi. Subsequent action by the Ranchi Police at the ED office triggered a major row, with the ED terming it illegal interference in the functioning of a central agency and alleging mala fide intent. The agency then moved the Jharkhand High Court.

On March 11, Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi of the High Court ordered that the matter be handed over to the CBI for an impartial probe, stayed the state police investigation, and directed that the security of the ED office be entrusted to paramilitary forces.

Challenging this order through a Special Leave Petition, the Jharkhand government contended that the state police had jurisdiction to investigate the case. However, the Supreme Court's refusal to intervene has cleared the way for the CBI to proceed with its probe.