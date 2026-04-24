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Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding


2026-04-24 04:31:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 24 April 2026

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together“PDMRs”)

The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) made on 22 April 2026 in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP, as set out below, including the following Executive Directors:

PDMR Partnership Shares Purchased
Date: 22 April 2026
Purchase Price: £6.34		 Matching Shares
Date: 22 April 2026
Nicholas Wiles 19 19
David Robert Harding 20 20


The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:
PayPoint plc

Bernadette Young, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0) 7712 648443

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
  • Julian Coghlan
  • Simon Coles
  • Ben Ford
  • David Robert Harding
  • Samantha Holden
  • Mark Latham
  • Tanya Murphy
  • Stephen O'Neill
  • Christopher Paul
  • Anthony Sappor
  • Josephine Toolan
  • Katy Wilde
  • Nicholas Wiles
  • Nicholas Williams
    • 2 Reason for the notification
    a) Position/status
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • Chief Financial Officer
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • Chief Executive Officer
  • PDMR
    • b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
    3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
    a) Name PayPoint plc
    b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
    4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
    a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    Identification code    		 Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence
    ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
    b) Nature of the transaction Shares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
    c)






    		 Price(s) and volume(s)






    		 Price(s) Volume(s)
    1. £6.34 19
    2. £6.34 19
    3. £6.34 20
    4. £6.34 20
    5. £6.34 20
    6. £6.34 19
    7. £6.34 19
    8. £6.34 20
    9. £6.34 19
    10. £6.34 19
    11. £6.34 19
    12. £6.34 19
    13. £6.34 19
    14. £6.34 16
    d)






    		 Aggregated information
    - Volume
    - Price
    - Total






    		 Aggregate Volume(s) Price(s) Aggregate Total
    1. 19 £6.34 £120.46
    2. 19 £6.34 £120.46
    3. 20 £6.34 £126.80
    4. 20 £6.34 £126.80
    5. 20 £6.34 £126.80
    6. 19 £6.34 £120.46
    7. 19 £6.34 £120.46
    8. 20 £6.34 £126.80
    9. 19 £6.34 £120.46
    10. 19 £6.34 £120.46
    11. 19 £6.34 £120.46
    12. 19 £6.34 £120.46
    13. 19 £6.34 £120.46
    14. 16 £6.34 £101.44
    e) Date of the transaction 22 April 2026
    f) Place of the transaction XLON


    1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
    a) Name
  • Julian Coghlan
  • Simon Coles
  • Ben Ford
  • David Robert Harding
  • Samantha Holden
  • Mark Latham
  • Tanya Murphy
  • Stephen O'Neill
  • Christopher Paul
  • Anthony Sappor
  • Josephine Toolan
  • Katy Wilde
  • Nicholas Wiles
  • Nicholas Williams
    • 2 Reason for the notification
    a) Position/status
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • Chief Financial Officer
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • Chief Executive Officer
  • PDMR
    • b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
    3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
    a) Name PayPoint Plc
    b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
    4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
    a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    Identification code    		 Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence
    ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
    b) Nature of the transaction Matching shares issued pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
    c)






    		 Price(s) and volume(s)






    		 Price(s) Volume(s)
    1. Nil 19
    2. Nil 19
    3. Nil 20
    4. Nil 20
    5. Nil 20
    6. Nil 19
    7. Nil 19
    8. Nil 20
    9. Nil 19
    10. Nil 19
    11. Nil 19
    12. Nil 19
    13. Nil 19
    14. Nil 16
    d)






    		 Aggregated information
    - Volume
    - Price
    - Total






    		 Aggregate Volume(s) Price(s) Aggregate Total
    1. 19 Nil n/a
    2. 19 Nil n/a
    3. 20 Nil n/a
    4. 20 Nil n/a
    5. 20 Nil n/a
    6. 19 Nil n/a
    7. 19 Nil n/a
    8. 20 Nil n/a
    9. 19 Nil n/a
    10. 19 Nil n/a
    11. 19 Nil n/a
    12. 19 Nil n/a
    13. 19 Nil n/a
    14. 16 Nil n/a
    e) Date of the transaction 22 April 2026
    f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue



    MENAFN24042026004107003653ID1111026826



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