UAE's Golden Visa For Content Creators Is A Game Changer For Influencers, Giving Security, Stability Khaleej Times

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Mr Taster, who boasts a finger-licking following across multiple online platforms, is a culinary nomad-but proudly calls Dubai home. The Manchester-born food blogger was invited here and granted a Golden Visa.

"Life in Dubai has been amazing since I moved here," Hubert Sepidnam (Mr Taster's real name) shared. "Dubai offers endless opportunities. The Golden Visa gave me security and the freedom to focus on growing my brand."

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Like Mr Taster, content creators worldwide now have a 'golden' opportunity to work, live, and reach their full potential in Dubai. Many can now explore the possibility of turning their side hustle into a full-time career-thanks to a perfect launchpad called Creators HQ.

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This initiative supports creators through a permanent influencers' headquarters -a hub designed to help individuals expand their reach. The HQ offers a dedicated filming studio, courses on storytelling, photography, among other services. It also supports global influencers with relocation services and assistance securing the UAE Golden Visa (10-year residency permit).

Jordanian content creator Abdullah Oweis-who creates comic content that subtly encourages deeper reflection through satire-is pumped about the opportunities. "I would consider applying for the Golden Visa as it aligns perfectly with my goals for both personal and professional growth," said the 24-year-old.

"Dubai has become a global hub for creative individuals, offering unparalleled possibilities to collaborate and learn from like-minded professionals. The opportunity to stay long-term provides stability and gives me the freedom to continue creating. It's a chance to think even bigger and evolve in a rapidly growing city." said the influencer.

Permanent influencers' HQ

"It's a step forward in professionalising the creator economy in Dubai and the region," said Dubai-based content creator Anil Lobo, calling the HQ a "much-needed platform" for regional creators.

The permanent HQ aims to provide an environment for influencers to create top content and contribute to sustainable development goals. To drive this initiative, a Dh150-million fund is dedicated to supporting creators, innovators, and creative initiatives.

The hub will be a career springboard for many, removing entrepreneurial hurdles. "This is a brilliant initiative. Applying for and obtaining a freelance visa can often feel overwhelming, with a process that's both confusing and discouraging for those looking to build something of their own," said Simrin Gupta, a multimedia journalist and content creator.

"By providing creators access to long-term residency, the UAE allows us to focus on our craft while building something substantial and sustainable. This will undoubtedly have a long-term positive impact on the sector and foster collaboration," added the 27-year-old Indian expat.

"I think content creators have always been pushed aside and never really 'taken seriously'...when you have something like this, it's like a huge step forward. It's not just about being seen it's about being recognised and valued now," said Aya De Quiroz, Founder of Azintafy & KOL.

Aya continued, "It can help content creators build their careers in content creation instead of keeping it a side gig of sorts. Upskilling or even going as far as hiring their team to up the quality of their content- which is beneficial for way more people now."

Sarah Abdelrazik, founder of Podit Studio, is thriving five years into her content creation journey. The Egyptian has earned multiple recognitions, including a Golden Visa for her contributions to the creative field.

The 29-year-old believes the services provided by the HQ "serve as powerful incentives. This encourages newcomers to pursue their passions and enhances the overall creative ecosystem."

Dubai as a creative destination

The HQ is designed to attract diverse talent, including social media influencers and their enablers, podcasters, and visual artists. It also targets key players in the creative industries, such as advertising and marketing firms, media and music producers, animation studios, and lifestyle brands.

For Abdullah Oweis the chance to live and grow in a place that fosters entrepreneurship is invaluable. "While I have built my foundation in Jordan and Europe, I see Dubai as an ideal environment to expand my horizons, refine my skills, and make meaningful contributions."

Dubai is a melting pot of innovation and creativity, a central location offering easy access to Europe, Asia, and Africa, with numerous direct flights available.

Serving Dubai as a hot creative destination, Mr Taster urged successful creators to "definitely consider" the city as their base. "The city is a global hub with endless opportunities, top-tier brands, and a supportive environment for content creators. With no income tax, world-class infrastructure, and a diverse audience, it's the perfect place to grow. Plus, Dubai's central location makes international travel easy. If you're serious about globalising your brand, Dubai is the place to be!"

Impact on content and audience

Mr Taster reassured influencers considering a move to Dubai, "Moving here doesn't mean losing your audience-it means expanding it! Stay connected by continuing to create content for them, showcasing the benefits of your move, and using digital marketing to target both markets. Collaborate with local influencers and focus on universal content that appeals globally. Dubai offers endless opportunities to grow while keeping your original audience engaged!"

For Abdullah, moving from Jordan to set up a business in Dubai would be more than just a strategic move. "It would be a natural extension of where I envision my brand's future. While my approach will remain authentic, the dynamic environment of Dubai would inevitably add new dimensions to my work, enabling me to connect with audiences on a broader scale."

Golden Visa to empower creators

Creators unanimously agree that the Golden Visa through the HQ will provide stability and recognition.

Anil Lobo, a recipient of several awards and a collaborator with various government entities in the UAE, shared, "On a personal level, it (Golden Visa) gives me the confidence to invest in long-term projects and produce more meaningful content. It's a clear sign that the UAE values creative professionals and sees them as contributors to the economy and culture."

Aysha Sultan, a 27-year-old Dubai resident, said, "Born and raised in the UAE, this country is my home. It's inspiring to see how much the government supports creators. The Golden Visa isn't just about residency it's about being part of a community that values and empowers talent. I'd love to apply for it."

"The Golden Visa can empower individuals to focus more on their projects and take their passion to the next level. It's one of the tickets to succeed," said Filipino blogger Ion Gonzaga.

According to Yasser Abdalrahman, the HQ services will encourage creators and "make them feel valued and free to operate in Dubai. Even those who are not currently creating content but wish to obtain the Golden Visa might be drawn to this and consider becoming creators just to qualify for it.

"UAE already has a wealth of talent across various fields, and in terms of social media content creation, it is the hub in the Middle East. The abundance of talent raises the competition among creators, pushing each to showcase their very best," the Jordanian said.

Turf gets competitive

As global players are invited to join the arena, the competition is likely to intensify. Anil Lobo is confident about local creators, "With more international creators entering the space, the bar is undoubtedly raised for all of us, but I see this as an opportunity. Creators in Dubai will adapt, innovate, and carve out their own unique space in this global landscape, just as they've always done."

Simrin weighed in, "With more talent entering the market, we can expect a shift toward higher production values and innovative formats. Dubai is already a highly social media-driven city, and since the Covid-19 pandemic, we've seen an influx of influencers making their mark here. It will be exciting to see how the space evolves as even more bloggers, vloggers, and content creators join the scene."

Aysha, who was awarded Best Female TikToker in 2021 in UAE, said, "The Golden Visa gives creators the stability they need to thrive. When people see that their talent is valued and there's support for their work, it inspires them to take that leap into the creative field."

Balancing profession and passion

Stability is one of the most debated aspects of content creation as a career. It seems like a glamorous, creative field, but the financial unpredictability can be daunting. Many juggle full-time jobs alongside content creation, limiting their time and energy to hone their craft. The ever-changing algorithms, audience preferences, and market trends can also impact income and career growth.

Explaining the economics of the trade, Sarah said, "Income from content creation can be quite variable, often influenced by global events. While there are months when earnings can comfortably cover expenses, there are also lean periods. Personally, I view social media as a supplementary income alongside my primary income from my business. For anyone considering a career as a content creator, consistency is key; it's important to treat it with the same dedication as a traditional job to achieve financial stability."

Anil Lobo balances a full-time job alongside his content creation hustle, and so does Ion Gonzaga. As a full-time digital product designer, Gonzaga said the new initiative gives a sense of security. The multi-award-winning influencer said, "Since I still have a full-time job, it (content creation) gives me passive income. It's substantial enough in case I decide to transition out of the corporate world. My side hustle helps me cover extra expenses, but more importantly, it allows me to invest and grow."

As a media relations executive, Yasser is working to balance his profession and passion. "It's a good way to support your main career and primary financial income." However, he is uncertain whether this can be a sustainable long-term source of income.

On the other hand, Aysha earns enough to support herself and her family. "Some months are amazing, and others are steady, but it's been financially rewarding overall." She advises anyone considering this path to start as a side hustle. "Build your confidence and community before going full-time."

How to stand out

While anyone with a smartphone can create content, building a brand that stands out and resonates with people is a much deeper process.

Ion shared, "If everyone sticks to the same familiar formulas, the industry risks reaching a saturation point. Creators need to bring their unique perspectives and authenticity to the table, as this nurtures originality and helps them stand out."

As a master influencer, Mr Taster dished out some key advice for standing out as a content creator: be authentic by reflecting your true self and passions, stay consistent to keep audiences engaged, and interact with followers to build a loyal community. Craft compelling stories that resonate emotionally, adapt to trends, and highlight your local environment to connect with your audience. Above all, create content from the heart, focusing on what you're passionate about rather than just monetary gain.

"Building a unique and impactful brand requires dedication, authenticity, and a genuine connection to both your subject matter and audience," Mr Taster concluded.

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