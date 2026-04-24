IEA Sees 'Tight' Liquefied Natural Gas Markets Through 2027

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies are likely to remain strained through the end of 2027 due to disruptions and infrastructure damage from the US-Iran war, the International Energy Agency said Friday, April 24, 2026.

Energy prices have soared since Tehran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz to Gulf tanker traffic and began striking oil and gas targets in neighbouring countries in retaliation for US and Israeli attacks.

"The combined effect of short-term supply losses and slower capacity growth could result in a cumulative loss of around 120 billion cubic metres of LNG supply between 2026 and 2030," the Paris-based agency said in a new report.

It said nearly 20 percent of LNG supply has been lost due to the conflict, and warned that new investments to increase production are likely to be delayed.

"While new liquefaction projects in other regions are expected to offset these losses over time, the impact will prolong tight markets through 2026 and 2027," it said.

Soaring prices could also depress demand for gas, with many countries already announcing energy-saving measures that could drive demand for renewable energy sources.

"The demand side is set to play a key role in balancing the market -- particularly in Asia, where fuel switching is already picking up alongside energy-saving measures," the IEA said.

Economists warn that persistently high prices could spark widespread inflation that could derail growth worldwide if consumers curtail spending in response.