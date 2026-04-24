Milaha Announces Strategic Realignment Of Business Segments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Navigation (Milaha), the industry-leading provider of maritime and logistics solutions in the region, announced a strategic realignment of its business segments.

As part of this initiative, Milaha has restructured its operational and financial reporting segments to align more closely with its strategic priorities and Qatar National Vision 2030 across three principal sectors: Energy, Trade, and National Resilience.

This realignment leverages the Group's assets and capabilities to deliver a more integrated platform that better serves customers. The changes impact two of the Company's five business segments: Maritime & Logistics and Trading.

The Maritime & Logistics segment will now comprise Container Shipping, Ports, and Logistics operations. These interrelated businesses will form the foundation for an integrated global trade and logistics platform to provide seamless, end-to-end supply chain solutions. As the main Qatari owned container shipping operator, Milaha connects key regional and international trade lanes, complemented by full-service logistics capabilities spanning freight forwarding, cross-border transport, customs clearance, and advanced warehousing infrastructure.

The Trading segment will be replaced by the new Marine and Technical Services segment. This segment will focus on delivering comprehensive end‐to‐end solutions to vessel owners and operators, aimed at enhancing asset efficiency, reducing total cost of ownership and supporting national resiliency efforts. Marine & Technical Services will encompass shipyard operations, ship management, and ship services- including bunkering, ship chandlering, shipping agency, and marine lubricants.

Milaha's remaining three business segments will remain unchanged. The Gas & Petrochem segment will continue to focus on marine shipping and transportation, and the operation of floating storage and offloading (FSO) units. The Offshore segment will continue serving the energy sector through a diversified fleet of offshore vessels, lift boats, and subsea assets that are complemented by our EPCI and industrial logistics capabilities. The Capital segment will remain dedicated to financial and real estate investments.

This realignment strengthens Milaha's strategic coherence, enhances operational focus, and positions the Group to drive sustainable growth across its core sectors. Financial reporting under the revised segment structure will commence effective the first quarter of 2026.