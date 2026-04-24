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Ezdan Holding Group Posts Net Profit Of Qr225m In Q1

Ezdan Holding Group Posts Net Profit Of Qr225m In Q1


2026-04-24 04:26:26
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Ezdan Holding Group announced its financial results for the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2026, showing a net profit of QR225m during Q1-2026 compared to QR153m in Q1-2025. The earnings per share reached QR0.008 in Q1-2026 compared to QR0.006 in Q1-2025.

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The Peninsula

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