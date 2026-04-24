1,777 Building Permits Issued In Q1 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has released its latest statistics on building permits and technical affairs for the first quarter of 2026, highlighting sustained momentum across the construction and urban development sectors.

According to the report, a total of 1,777 building permits were issued during the period, covering new constructions, additions and modifications, as well as renewals. Small-scale projects accounted for the largest share with 1,332 permits, followed by 367 permits for other projects, while 78 permits were allocated to major developments. The figures, released by the Ministry of the X, reflect continued growth in both residential and commercial construction activity.

In terms of licences and issued certificates, the Ministry recorded a total of 1,620 transactions. These included 808 building completion certificates, demonstrating a steady pace of project delivery, along with 335 property statement certificates.

The data also showed the issuance of 272 maintenance permits and 205 demolition permits, indicating ongoing efforts to maintain existing structures and support urban renewal initiatives.

The volume of approved plans further underscores the scale of activity within the sector. A total of 65,338 building permit plans were approved during the quarter. Among them, 24,973 plans were linked to building completion certificates, 2,921 to maintenance permits, and 1,751 to demolition permits. Property completion certificates accounted for 175 approved plans.

The Ministry noted that these figures reflect the effectiveness of its streamlined procedures and digital services, which have facilitated faster processing times and improved service delivery for applicants. The continued expansion in approvals and certifications also signals strong confidence among investors and developers in the local construction market.

Officials emphasised that the Ministry remains committed to enhancing regulatory frameworks, ensuring compliance with building standards, and supporting sustainable urban growth. Ongoing initiatives in digital transformation and urban planning are expected to further boost efficiency and transparency in the sector.

The Q1 results reinforce the Ministry's role in driving organized urban expansion while balancing development with infrastructure readiness and long-term sustainability goals.