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RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


2026-04-24 04:16:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Auction date 2026-04-24
Loan 3113
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0009548704
Maturity 2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln 530
Volume sold, SEK mln 25
Number of bids 10
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield 1.864 %
Lowest yield 1.864 %
Highest accepted yield 1.864 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00

Auction date 2026-04-24
Loan 3104
Coupon 3.50 %
ISIN-code SE0000556599
Maturity 2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln 730
Volume sold, SEK mln 200
Number of bids 7
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield 1.420 %
Lowest yield 1.420 %
Highest accepted yield 1.420 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00



MENAFN24042026004107003653ID1111026644



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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