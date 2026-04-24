MENAFN - Swissinfo) As the Iran war pushes up fuel costs, households across Europe are turning to solar panels, heat pumps and electric cars. In Switzerland, residents face hurdles on the path to renewable energy. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland lags as Europe rushes to renewables amid Iran war This content was published on April 24, 2026 - 09:00 9 minutes

I cover climate and sustainability topics with a data-driven perspective. Trained as a journalist but working as a data scientist, I combine storytelling with analysis to uncover the facts behind Switzerland's green transition. At SWI swissinfo, I focus on how climate change affects daily life and what solutions can make a difference.

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For years, Patrick Andres and his partner had been thinking about putting solar panels on their house in the canton of Fribourg. Generating their own electricity would save money, and it would help them reach their goal of net zero emissions. This year, they decided to book the installation.

“It wasn't really because of the Iran crisis,” Andres says.“But now, with the current prices and cheaper batteries, it really started to make sense.”

Across Europe and the world, many households are making a similar choice. Faced with yet another energy crisis, people who had been on the verge of switching to renewables are taking the plunge. Demand for solar panels, heat pumps and electric vehicles has surged, with some markets in Europe seeing increases of 80%External link or more in recent weeks.

But in Switzerland, action has been muted. Solar companies say they have not seen an increase in demand this year. EV sales are about the same as they were four years ago. And heat pump installations saw a sharp decline in 2024-2025, with 2026 data showing only modest growth, far from the surge External link reported in other European markets.

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This is not a sign that Swiss residents reject renewables. Utilities say customers are curious about green energy, but they hesitate to make big decisions.

“There is a clear gap between interest and implementation,” says communication manager Manfred Joss from BKW, one of Switzerland's biggest energy companies.

For many Swiss households, the issue is incentives, or the lack there of. Government incentives to adopt renewables – such as tax deductions – are largely decentralized.

Some cantons, for example, offer grants for installing heat pumps, but these vary based on location and what kind of system homeowners buy. Switzerland is also set to abolish most tax deductions for renovations to property, meaning homeowners have a limited window to invest before the new rules take effect in 2029External link.

There are no federal subsidies to purchase electric vehicles, and Switzerland ended its EV import tax exemption in 2024. Most incentives now come in the form of cantonal tax reductions.

Industry representatives say policy changes, uncertainty about future incentives, and ongoing debates about the future role of nuclear energy in Switzerland have sent mixed signals to investors and homeowners, complicating long-term decisions and slowing the shift towards heat pumps or other renewables.

In Germany and France, meanwhile, grants and low-interest loans have significantly reduced the upfront cost of installing heat pumps and solar panels, while the United Kingdom combines targeted subsidies with regulatory schemes to support household adoption of renewable energy. In the Nordic countries, incentives are even more structural: Norway has made electric vehicles highly competitive through tax exemptions and perks, and Denmark uses a combination of registration taxes and energy policies to tilt the market toward electric mobility.

But in Switzerland, people like Andres find that their personal desire to go green clashes with regulatory red tape and unclear options.

“Every offer was different, subsidies depend on the canton, and the rules keep changing,” Andres says.“You're always wondering if you're making the wrong decision.”

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