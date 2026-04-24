ENCY Hyper Update Adds Multi-Brand Robot Support, 3D Vision, And Hybrid Programming Tools

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Ency Software has released a major update to its Ency Hyper platform, adding support for mixed-brand robot cells, SCARA robots, and integrated 3D vision.

The Cyprus-based company says the latest version strengthens its hybrid programming approach, which combines offline simulation with real-time interaction on physical robots.

The system allows users to prepare and verify programs digitally before refining them on the shop floor, aiming to reduce downtime and speed up deployment.

The update significantly expands compatibility across industrial robot brands, including ABB, Fanuc, Kuka, Yaskawa, Universal Robots, and others, positioning Ency Hyper as a tool for facilities operating heterogeneous robot fleets rather than single-vendor environments.

New support for SCARA robots extends the platform into high-speed pick-and-place and compact handling applications, while integration with 3D cameras enables surface detection and part localization.

This allows robot motion to adapt dynamically to real-world geometry rather than relying solely on predefined paths. Support for Intel RealSense cameras is already included.

Ency has also introduced a tab-based workflow, allowing users to run a live robot session while preparing another project in parallel. The system can manage multiple robots within a single session, reducing interruptions between tasks.

Another key addition is the ability to configure and operate robots from different manufacturers within a single project environment, addressing a longstanding challenge in mixed-brand automation cells.

The update also includes usability improvements such as automatic software updates and simplified licensing via QR code activation.

According to the company, the release is designed to address common bottlenecks in automation projects, particularly in environments where multiple robot brands, machine vision, and continuous production workflows must be managed simultaneously.