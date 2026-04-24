Kollmorgen Launches Layout Analysis Tool To Improve AGV And AMR Performance

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Kollmorgen has introduced a new software tool designed to help companies plan and optimize the movement of automated vehicles and mobile robots inside factories and warehouses.

Called the NDC Layout Assistant, the tool is aimed at improving how routes are designed for automated guided vehicles and autonomous mobile robots. (NDC stands for Navigation and Driving Control.)

These machines typically move materials around facilities such as distribution centers, factories, and logistics hubs.

The company says many organizations struggle to understand how well their layouts will perform until late in the process, often leading to time-consuming adjustments.

The new tool is designed to provide early insight into potential problems, allowing engineers to identify bottlenecks and inefficiencies before systems are deployed.

According to Kollmorgen, the software analyzes routes in smaller sections, making it easier to see exactly where delays or slow movement may occur.

It highlights the areas with the greatest potential for improvement, helping users focus their efforts where it matters most.

For each section of a route, the system provides key data such as travel time, vehicle speed, and an indication of how much that section could be optimized. Visual cues are used to flag underperforming areas, making the analysis easier to interpret.

The company says this approach can reduce the need for repeated testing and adjustments, shortening the time required to design and validate layouts. It also allows teams to prioritize improvements and communicate results more clearly.

Kollmorgen positions the NDC Layout Assistant as part of its broader software platform for managing fleets of automated vehicles, which is used to coordinate routes and control navigation across industrial environments.

The company adds that the tool could also form the basis for more advanced, AI-driven optimization in the future, as automation systems become more complex and data-driven.