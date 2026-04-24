Star Robotics Launches Watchbot 2 Security Robot With Enhanced Autonomy And Navigation

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Star Robotics has launched Watchbot 2, the latest version of its autonomous robot designed for security surveillance and inspection.

The new system was introduced during a livestreamed event on April 16, with the company positioning it as a significant upgrade aimed at improving reliability and performance in real-world environments such as data centers, power facilities, and public spaces.

Watchbot 2 builds on the previous generation with a focus on longer operating time, improved durability, and enhanced sensing and navigation capabilities.

According to Star Robotics, the robot can now operate for up to 16 hours per day, supported by a redesigned battery system that the company says doubles capacity compared with the earlier model.

The unit has also been engineered to withstand harsh conditions, including heavy rain, dust, and temperature extremes ranging from -25°C to +50°C.

The company has also upgraded the robot's sensing and communication systems. Watchbot 2 features improved low-light performance through enhanced lighting and a new 360-degree camera module, while updated audio hardware is designed to deliver clearer communication in noisy environments.

Maintenance has also been simplified, with a modular design intended to make it easier to replace key components such as motors and batteries.

A key part of the update is what Star Robotics calls“Watchbot Intelligence”, a redesigned navigation and perception system supported by a significant increase in onboard computing power.

The company says the robot now has six times more computing capacity than its predecessor, enabling more advanced real-time processing.

This includes the introduction of GPS-based positioning for outdoor use, alongside improved sensor coverage that removes previous blind spots and enhances detection of both obstacles and hazards such as drops, stairs, and uneven terrain.

The system also generates what the company describes as“multimodal” maps of its surroundings, allowing the robot to better interpret and navigate complex environments.

Star Robotics says the new platform reflects lessons learned over a decade of deployments, with the company marking its 10th anniversary this year.

In 2025, it expanded its partner network across five countries and deployed Watchbot systems in a range of environments, including industrial and commercial sites.

The company says Watchbot 2 is designed to support continuous monitoring operations where reliability and autonomy are critical.