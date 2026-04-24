PAL Robotics To Unveil New Manipulation Robot At ICRA 2026

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) PAL Robotics is set to unveil a new robotic platform at the IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA 2026), where the company will also showcase its latest systems through live, interactive demonstrations.

The event will take place in Vienna, Austria, from June 1 to 5, bringing together researchers, engineers, and industry leaders from across the global robotics sector.

PAL Robotics says its focus this year is on demonstrating how robots can move from research environments into real-world applications. At booth 067, visitors will be able to interact directly with robotic systems rather than simply observe them.

The demonstrations are designed to show how technologies such as teleoperation, data collection, and embodied AI can be combined to accelerate development and deployment.

By allowing users to control robots and test behaviors in real time, the company aims to highlight the importance of linking simulation with physical systems.

A central part of the showcase will be the launch of a new robot designed for advanced manipulation tasks. The platform is intended to provide a flexible tool for both research and commercial applications, enabling teams to adapt it to different use cases and workflows.

Alongside the new system, PAL Robotics will present its existing portfolio, including the TIAGo Pro mobile manipulator and the Kangaroo humanoid platform.

TIAGo Pro will demonstrate how navigation, manipulation, and perception can be combined within a single system, with a focus on teleoperation and data generation for AI training.

Kangaroo, the company's latest humanoid robot, will showcase developments in locomotion and whole-body control, as well as the use of reinforcement learning in dynamic environments.

The company says these demonstrations reflect a broader goal of enabling robots to operate outside controlled settings and in more complex, real-world scenarios.

PAL Robotics, founded in 2004, develops service and humanoid robots for research and industrial applications, and has participated in more than 60 collaborative robotics projects worldwide.