Crypto Liquidations Soar As Market Continues Slipping

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The cryptocurrency market pulled back on December 5 as a wave of renewed liquidations and fading futures interest pushed major tokens lower. Bitcoin, which had traded above $93,000 earlier in the week, slipped under the $90,000 mark. Several altcoins also weakened, including MYX Finance, Canton, Hyperliquid, Aerodrome Finance, Aptos, and Morpho.

While a lower policy rate is generally bullish for the crypto market, traders and companies like Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) will be watching the bank's forward guidance closely, as any cautious tone could...

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