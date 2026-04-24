Kitron To Expand Swedish Manufacturing Footprint

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (2026-04-24) Kitron plans to build a larger facility for its subsidiary, Kitron Eltech (formerly DeltaNordic), in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. The expansion is needed to accommodate expected growth over the coming years, driven primarily by defence programmes.

“When we acquired DeltaNordic a few months ago, we made it clear that we were attracted to the strong, highly competent organisation in Örnsköldsvik. The decision to expand the operation here is a clear signal that this site is central to Kitron's growth plans,” says Peter Nilsson, Kitron's President and CEO.

Kitron will own the new facility, which will have 7,300 square metres of production space, in addition to office space. This is approximately twice the size of the current leased facility.

“Investing in a new and improved facility sends a clear signal to the local community and to our customers, particularly BAE Systems Hägglunds. The plans also call for a significant staff expansion. We expect to go from 120 employees to around 300 when production is ramped up to handle our order book in the coming years,” says Rickard Vahlberg, Managing Director of Kitron Eltech.

Kitron has entered into a letter of intent with Örnsköldsvik municipality to acquire the plot for the facility, located about 5 kilometres south of the city centre. Construction is expected to begin in early 2027, with completion early in 2028.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, President and CEO

Tel: +47 948 40 850

Rickard Vahlberg, Managing Director, Kitron Eltech

Tel: +46 76 137 1310

Email: ...

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical Devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has approximately 3300 employees, and revenues were EUR 738 million in 2025.



