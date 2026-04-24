'WBCD Crowns Qatar's Efforts In Spreading Knowledge And Awareness'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The world marks World Book and Copyright Day (WBCD) on April 23, an annual observance established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) to celebrate books and authors and recognise their contribution to cultural progress, intellectual development, and the promotion of reading, research, and critical thinking.

On the occasion, Director of the Publications and Translation Department at the Ministry of Culture, Mohammed Hassan Al Kuwari, said in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that Qatar joins the global celebration in appreciation of the role of books as a bridge between cultures and a key driver of renaissance and development.

He noted that the occasion reflects the Ministry of Culture's year-round efforts to publish distinguished works by Qatari and Arab authors, supporting writers through financial incentives, publication opportunities, and showcasing their work at cultural events both locally and internationally. The Ministry also continues to back publishers by adopting high-quality works across various fields of knowledge.

Al Kuwari explained that this support helps expand access to diverse intellectual, scientific, and cultural content for readers of all ages and backgrounds, contributing to greater cultural awareness and improved societal taste. This is achieved through book fairs, launch events, and public discussions that engage audiences with new publications and ideas.

He stressed that the Ministry maintains strict quality standards in publishing while also enabling publishers to participate in international book fairs. This approach has helped Qatari authors gain recognition and win awards in global cultural forums. Over the past two years, the Ministry has been a guest of honour at major international book fairs, including in Azerbaijan, Algeria, Riyadh, Delhi, and Damascus, helping to promote Qatar's cultural identity and heritage abroad.

Al Kuwari further highlighted that publishing houses remain a key focus of the Ministry's cultural strategy. They benefit from reduced fees for participation in the Doha International Book Fair, alongside broader logistical and technical support. The Ministry also plays an active role in acquiring publishing rights, book design, production, and digital distribution.

He pointed out that the Ministry now operates a comprehensive digital library featuring works by Qatari and Arab authors, along with free access to archived issues of Doha Magazine. This reflects a broader shift towards digital access and knowledge sharing. He added that the Ministry's library serves as a major cultural resource, housing publications spanning more than three decades, as well as over 50 years of Doha Magazine archives and Ministry-issued books across diverse disciplines.

Al Kuwari said recent developments in Doha Magazine and the“Doha” platform reflect the Ministry's commitment to digital transformation, including the use of video, podcasts, and multimedia content. This evolution ensures cultural content is delivered in a timely, accessible format, in line with modern media consumption habits and the rapid dissemination of news and information.