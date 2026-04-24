Kerala Shocker: Man Carries Snake In Pocket, Gets Bitten In Malappuram-WATCH
Malappuram: A man in Malappuram got bitten by a snake he was carrying around in his own pants pocket. This bizarre incident happened yesterday in Othai.
The man, a migrant worker, had put the snake in his pocket and was walking around the market. After the snake bit him, he was rushed to the Manjeri Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment