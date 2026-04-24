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Kerala Shocker: Man Carries Snake In Pocket, Gets Bitten In Malappuram-WATCH

Kerala Shocker: Man Carries Snake In Pocket, Gets Bitten In Malappuram-WATCH


2026-04-24 03:08:02
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Malappuram: A man in Malappuram got bitten by a snake he was carrying around in his own pants pocket. This bizarre incident happened yesterday in Othai.

The man, a migrant worker, had put the snake in his pocket and was walking around the market. After the snake bit him, he was rushed to the Manjeri Medical College Hospital for treatment.

MENAFN24042026007385015968ID1111026491



AsiaNet News

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