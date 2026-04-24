Panchayati Raj Day: Rahul Gandhi Lauds Rajiv Gandhi's Role In Democracy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday extended greetings to heads, panchs and members of local bodies on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, while highlighting the contribution of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in strengthening grassroots democracy, saying he "empowered India's villages by connecting them to the mainstream of the country."

Sharing a post on X, Gandhi said Panchayati Raj remains a strong foundation towards realising Mahatma Gandhi's vision of Gram Swaraj. "Heartfelt congratulations to all the heads, panchs, and members of local bodies in the country on Panchayati Raj Day," Gandhi wrote in his post. "Panchayati Raj has been a strong foundation in the direction of realising the dream of Mahatma Gandhi's Gram Swaraj. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi ji empowered India's villages by connecting them to the mainstream of the country. He ensured rights for every section and guaranteed public participation through the Panchayati Raj system," he added. पंचायती राज, महात्मा गांधी के ग्राम स्वराज के सपने को साकार करने की दिशा में एक मजबूत नींव रही है। पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी जी ने भारत के गांवों को सशक्त बनाते हुए उन्हें देश की मुख्य धारा से जोड़ा। उन्होंने हर वर्ग को अधिकार दिलाए और पंचायती राज व्यवस्था के माध्यम से... twitter/8O3kaKS96y - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 24, 2026

A Boost for Women's Empowerment

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha added that the initiative was an important medium for women's empowerment and gave 33 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions. "Panchayati Raj has also been an important medium for women's empowerment. Through the 73rd Constitutional Amendment since 1993, at least 33% reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions was ensured. Today, in many states, this has been increased to 50%," he said.

Highlighting the Party's historic initiative, Gandhi emphasised that nearly 14 to 15 lakh elected women representatives are actively working in Panchayati Raj institutions across the country, calling it one of the largest platforms for women's political participation globally. "The result of this historic initiative by the Congress is that today, nearly 14 to 15 lakh elected women representatives are playing an active role in Panchayati Raj institutions across the country - which is one of the largest democratic participations of women in the world. The Panchayati Raj system has given the women of the country a golden opportunity to lead and ensure their participation in politics," the post read.

Significance of National Panchayati Raj Day

Meanwhile, observed every year on 24th April, the day commemorates the enactment of the landmark 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act, which granted constitutional status and legal recognition to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) across India. The year marks 33 years of that defining milestone in India's democratic journey.

The theme for National Panchayati Raj Day 2026 is "Sashakt Panchayat, Sarvangeen Vikas" (Empowered Panchayats, Holistic Development). The day is observed with much fervour across the country at the State, District, Block and Gram Panchayat levels, wherein Gram Panchayats will hold Gram Sabha meetings, reaffirming the spirit of participatory democracy at the grassroots.

The day provides an occasion to recognise the role of the three-tier Panchayati Raj system in accelerating progress towards Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

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