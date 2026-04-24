Gunmen Abduct Four Road Workers In Northwest Pakistan

Armed men abducted four workers involved in a road construction project in Tirah Valley in Pakistan, local sources said on Monday.

The workers were reportedly leveling land for a road project when gunmen attacked, threatened them at gunpoint and took them to an unknown location.

Security forces have launched a search operation in the area, but no official details have been released about the identity of the attackers or the fate of the abducted workers.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed a surge in militant attacks in recent months, particularly in tribal districts bordering Afghanistan.

Militant groups have frequently targeted security forces, civilians and infrastructure projects, undermining stability in the region.

Attacks on development projects, including road construction, have raised concerns about the safety of workers and delayed key infrastructure initiatives.

Authorities have struggled to secure remote region where such projects are underway, often leaving labourers exposed to security threats.

Following the latest incident, local elders expressed deep concern over deteriorating security conditions and called for stronger protection measures.

Members of a local jirga urged authorities to take practical steps to safeguard residents and ensure the safety of workers involved in development projects.

The abduction highlights ongoing security challenges in northwest Pakistan, where violence continues to threaten both livelihoods and infrastructure development.