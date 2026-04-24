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Trump Rules Out Using A Nuclear Weapon In The War Against Iran
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) WASHINGTON (dpa) - US President Donald Trump on Thursday ruled out using a nuclear weapon in the war against Iran. "Why would I use a nuclear weapon? We've totally, in a very conventional way, decimated them without it," Trump told reporters at the White House. "No, I wouldn't use it. A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody." Asked about the prospect of a long-term peace agreement with Iran, Trump replied, "Don't rush me." Trump fuelled fears of a possible use of nuclear weapons in early April when he threatened to wipe out Iranian "civilization" if Tehran did not meet his demands. The US and Israel began attacks on Iran on February 28. A two-week ceasefire began on April 8 and was unilaterally extended on Tuesday. Nuclear weapons have been used in combat only twice in history, both times by the US against Japan during the closing days of World War II. --NNN-dpa
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