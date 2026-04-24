Azerbaijani Oil Declines In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $1.09, or 0.96%, on April 23 from the previous level, coming in at $112.02 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $1.15, or 1.04%, to $108.94 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude decreased by $0.1, or 0.12%, to $86.29 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $1.37, or 1.22%, to $110.94 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.